Dallas Morning News
The project includes an all-new, consolidated downtown El Centro campus at its existing site, as well as technology, innovation and business training centers, which are spaces intended to cluster entrepreneurs, institutions, start-ups and academia to encourage collaboration.
WyomingNews.com
Transfer alone will not solve Wyoming’s bachelor’s degree attainment challenges.
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WBUR
A new analysis from Chalkbeat looked at the wages of jobs that do not require a college degree, amid the growing debate over the value of higher education. For women, a college degree is still the best bet for economic mobility.
Achieving the Dream (blog)
Recent Community College Research Center findings reinforce a broader question that many states are now asking: If dual enrollment continues to expand, how should policy evolve to maximize its impact?
Chalkbeat Colorado
Colorado has received a two-year, $177,350 grant from the Statewide Internet Portal Authority to reactivate the Colorado Financial Aid Portal. The tool helps counselors track individual student progress on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The form opens up free college aid and scholarships to students.
HR Dive
Federal funding could help employers prepare for disruption in the labor market, but the money is often difficult to access, Assistant Labor Secretary Henry Mack told SHRM26 attendees.