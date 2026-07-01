NPR
Community colleges are finding many of their workforce training programs are too short or too long or just don’t fall within the allotted hours. But advocates say they are optimistic, noting the first year is more like a pilot year as colleges feel their way through the process.
Higher Ed Dive
States are adopting policies that mandate students to fill out the form, but experts say these efforts should come with funding and personnel.
WBUR
The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Massachusetts to stop public colleges and universities from offering in-state tuition and financial aid to non-citizen students living in the state without authorization.
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Planet Money (NPR)
Will limiting how much students can borrow force schools to lower their prices? The Department of Education thinks so.
Higher Ed Dive
The new law took effect immediately and came after legislators overrode a veto from Democratic Gov. Josh Stein.
Education Commission of the States (blog)
Whether AI disrupts the labor market gradually or rapidly, state leaders need timely, local and actionable data systems to track changing skill demands, identify trends in shifting labor markets and steer people toward timely, relevant credentials.
PBS NewsHour
A new report says recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, face barriers not by a lack of ambition or talent, but by policy.