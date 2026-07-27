Funding roundup

Representatives from Hyundai Motor America this month delivered a $10,000 check to Holyoke Community College (HCC) in Massachusetts to benefit the college’s food pantry.

This is the fifth consecutive year Hyundai Motor America has donated to the HCC food pantry through the company’s Hyundai Hope Initiative. This year, Hyundai doubled its annual donation, bringing its total contributions over five years to $42,500.

The annual donation adds to other gifts made throughout the year by Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Hyundai and a member of the HCC Foundation board of directors. Rome’s efforts on behalf of HCC brought the Thrive Center and Food Pantry to the attention of the Hyundai corporate offices in California.

HCC food pantry requests have more than doubled from 483 in fiscal year 2025, to 1,162 in fiscal year 2026, which ended June 30, according to Ben Ostiguy, Thrive Center senior programs coordinator.

* * *

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, MassBay Community College recently received more than $35,000 from the St. John–St. Paul Catholic Collaborative in Wellesley to support the college’s Textbook Assistance Fund.

Each year during the 40-day Lenten period, the Collaborative selects a local or global cause to support through its Lenten Gift Program. This year, it chose MassBay’s Textbook Assistance Fund as its beneficiary.

During the 2025–26 academic year, MassBay awarded 912 textbook grants averaging approximately $175. While this support helps students offset the cost of course materials, the award often is not enough to cover all textbooks and required materials for a full course load.

“Gifts like the one made by the St. John-St. Paul Catholic Collaborative are more than a lifeline for students in need,” said Jeremy Solomon, vice president of advancement, marketing, and communications. “They have the power to change lives and create opportunities for generations to come.”

Arizona

Students pursuing careers in skilled trades, healthcare, public safety and technology at Coconino Community College (CCC) will have more opportunities to complete their education thanks to a new $100,000 scholarship commitment from the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Prescott.

The gift will fund career technical education scholarships for the upcoming academic year. The scholarship is expected to support approximately 35 to 40 students during the upcoming academic year.

College leaders say the scholarship will have a significant impact on students working toward career goals in some of the region’s most in-demand fields.

“This gift will open doors for students who are ready to build a better future for themselves and their families,” said CCC President Eric Heiser. “Many of our students are balancing work, family responsibilities and school while pursuing careers that are critical to our region. By reducing financial barriers, this scholarship will help more students complete their training and enter the workforce with confidence.”

Coconino Community College President Eric Heiser (left) and college staff celebrate a donation from the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Prescott. (Photo: CCC)

California

West Los Angeles College adult education adjunct professor Reyna Trujillo has established a $25,000 scholarship endowment at the college.



The Dr. Reyna Trujillo Pathways to Possibility Scholarship will expand educational opportunity for students who demonstrate resilience and determination while pursuing their educational and career goals despite significant personal, economic or systemic barriers. The endowment reflects Trujillo’s belief that education can transform lives and that every student deserves the opportunity to succeed regardless of the challenges they have faced, according to the college.

As an educator, researcher, entrepreneur, nonprofit executive and community leader, Trujillo has dedicated her career to creating pathways that increase educational access, workforce opportunity, economic mobility and student success, according to a release.



“My hope is that others will join me in growing this fund so it can create opportunities for generations of West Los Angeles College students,” Trujillo said. “Many people think giving is something you do only after you’ve achieved financial success. I don’t believe that. I am not making this gift because I have unlimited resources. Like many educators, every dollar represents a personal sacrifice and a conscious decision about what I value.”

Kansas

A $139,000 grant to Highland Community College will expand educational and workforce opportunities for adults in rural northeast Kansas through its Rural Pathways to Opportunity initiative.

The grant comes from the Patterson Family Foundation and will support efforts to increase access to adult education services for individuals facing barriers such as transportation, childcare, limited educational attainment and a lack of nearby educational resources. Through the initiative, participants will have opportunities to earn a GED, improve foundational academic and workforce skills, obtain industry-recognized credentials and prepare for employment or postsecondary education.

New York

The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) Foundation raised a record-breaking $113,305 at its annual golf tournament this month.

More than 150 people attended the event. U.W. Marx Construction Company was the lead sponsor of the Gold Classic, which was supported by nearly 50 sponsors and corporate partners. The funds will support HVCC’s Honors College, which has a mission to attract future scholars and develop leaders engaging in a rigorous curriculum with an emphasis on academics, service, leadership and diversity.

Ohio

Clark State College has received a $100,000 grant through the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s AI Integration in Community Colleges Program. The funds will help to prepare students and faculty for the responsible use of artificial intelligence in higher education and the workforce.

The grant will enable Clark State to provide leadership in integrating AI literacy across the region with partner institutions, with a focus on AI in general education courses, including College Credit Plus-aligned courses, expanding faculty expertise and creating new workforce training opportunities.

As part of the project, Clark State will embed AI competency into several high-enrollment courses that are frequently taken by College Credit Plus students, including English composition, psychology, medical terminology and biology. The college also will develop a foundational AI literacy course that can be offered as workforce training for employers and community members.

In addition, approximately 10 Clark State faculty members will earn the Certificate in AI for Higher Education through the Digital Education Council. The certification prepares faculty to integrate AI into teaching while emphasizing competent, efficient and ethical use of the technology in higher education.

South Carolina

The Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) Foundation received a $75,000 gift from McLeod Health, the third installment of a $375,000 pledge made in 2024 to support HGTC’s Nursing and Health Sciences Institute.

“Strong healthcare begins with a well-prepared workforce, and this continued support helps ensure students have access to exceptional educational opportunities while strengthening the healthcare system throughout our region,” said McLeod Seacoast CEO Monica Vehige.

The Nursing and Health Sciences Institute, which opened last summer, serves as a premier training facility for students pursuing careers in nursing and allied health professions. It’s equipped with modern classrooms, simulation laboratories and advanced instructional technology to provide hands-on learning experiences.

McLeod Health presents a $75,000 gift to the HGTC Foundation in continued support of its nursing and health sciences institute. (Photo: HGTC)

Wisconsin

Lakeshore College has secured more than $211,000 in state funding via two Workforce Advancement Training (WAT) grants through the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) to provide customized workforce training for regional manufacturers Burger Boat Company and Nemak.

WAT grant proposals, which are developed collaboratively between Lakeshore College and employer partners, help businesses offset the cost of employee training. This marks the first time Lakeshore College has secured two WAT grants in a single grant cycle.

“These grants are a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our partnerships with local employers while helping them invest in the continued growth of their workforce,” said Lucas Dulmes, the college’s associate dean of workforce development. “By working closely with businesses to identify their training needs, we’re able to connect employees with high-quality instruction that supports both individual career growth and the long-term success of their organizations.”

Burger Boat Company received $101,800 to provide 1,248 hours of training for 314 employees, including welding instruction and general education coursework designed to strengthen employee skills. Nemak received $110,111 to deliver 956 hours of training for 242 participants, with a primary focus on leadership development through Lean Six Sigma training.