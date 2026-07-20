Funding roundup

Wallace State Community College’s (WSSC) machine tool technology program won $50,000 as runners-up in the Project MFG Advanced Manufacturing National Championship. Half of the winnings will be split between students Zac Singh, Jared Smith and Colbe Sellers, with the remaining amount going to the WSCC machine tool technology program.

Project MFG aims to elevate the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals in automation, robotics and advanced manufacturing technology. It hosts several tournament-style competitions across the country to demonstrate new talent and test students’ ability to think critically, manage resources and show their skills in their respective manufacturing technologies.

“Watching the students prepare and compete was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had as an instructor,” said Justin Burnett, machine tool technology department chair. “The pressure is intense, and every decision matters. I was proud to see our team stay focused, communicate well and support each other throughout the event.”

Kentucky

The Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) Foundation secured a $50,000 grant from Bank of America to support a workforce development initiative aimed at removing financial barriers for Kentuckians seeking high-demand, high-wage careers.

The funding will fully cover tuition, fees, books, supplies and required materials for eligible students, ensuring participants can complete training programs without incurring prohibitive expenses. Students will be referred through key community partners, including Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, the Hope Center of Lexington and Jubilee Jobs of Lexington.

The initiative targets underserved individuals, equipping them with the skills and credentials needed to secure employment in high-demand industries.

BCTC also received a $30,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to support “New Roots, New Careers: Empowering Resettled Families.” The one-year initiative is designed to help immigrants overcome employment barriers and achieve greater economic mobility.

The project will provide English as a second language education and specialized tutoring services for 30 immigrants who have lived in the United States for more than five years but remain underemployed or have not yet earned credentials that align with their skills, experience and career goals. Participants will strengthen their English language proficiency, improve workplace communication skills, and gain access to resources that can help them pursue credentials, training and employment opportunities leading to family-sustaining careers.

Louisiana

Louisiana Delta Community College received a historic $5 million donation from Meta. The funds will create scholarships for local residents to train for data center jobs connected to Meta’s expanding Richland Parish data center.

The donation will provide full scholarships for graduates of Richland Parish high schools, beginning with the Class of 2026. Eligible students will be able to pursue any data center-related trade certificate or course offered through the college.

Meta plans to expand its Richland Parish data center, and Louisiana Delta will continue working with Meta and industry partners to prepare residents for careers that support the construction, operation and long-term success of the center.

Massachusetts

Massasoit Community College was the only community college awarded grant funding from the National Wildlife Federation and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom. The nine colleges and universities receiving funding will work to advance conservation, research and education for threatened and endangered species in their communities.

Massasoit’s $8,500 grant will help to restore and revitalize a native habitat meadow on its Brockton campus by increasing the diversity of native plants, shrubs and trees while removing invasive species. The project builds upon a decade-long pollinator monitoring initiative that has collected and identified approximately 23,000 bee specimens, providing valuable long-term ecological data on pollinator diversity and abundance.

New Jersey

Atlantic Cape and Warren County community colleges will work to address the shortage of air traffic controllers thanks to funding from the New Jersey Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative (NJ AT-CTI) grant program.

Atlantic Cape Community College is receiving $1.5 million to upgrade and expand its current FAA Standard Collegiate Training Initiative partnership. The college’s project also will support the development of additional FAA-aligned curriculum, advanced simulation training and dedicated instructional capacity.

Warren County Community College (WCCC) will use its $500,000 grant to develop its air traffic control certificate program, which is designed to seamlessly connect students to other FAA-certified AT CTI programs, including Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. The college also will introduce at least one airport management and operations course as part of the certificate program.

“This initiative does more than just strengthen air traffic control and airport management programs; it fundamentally transforms the career trajectories of our students by providing them with access to world-class, accessible foundations right here in Northwest New Jersey before they advance to four-year partners,” said WCCC President Will Austin.

New York

Monroe Community College (MCC) and the MCC Foundation have announced a $1 million naming gift from the Gene Haas Foundation. The grant will support the naming of two new spaces in the Sydor Optics Advanced Technology Center (ATC) at MCC set to open for the fall semester. The Gene Haas Lab for Tooling and Machining and the Gene Haas Lab for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) will total more than 10,000 square feet of cutting-edge instructional space.

The foundation has been a critical supporter of MCC’s precision machining and tooling program for more than a decade.

The new facility will enhance MCC’s curriculum with cutting-edge resources and innovative learning opportunities, preparing graduates to excel in the job market and meet the demands of the current workforce. With more than 200 employer partnerships, students graduating with an associate of applied science degree in precision machining fill urgent workforce needs and receive competitive pay.

West Virginia

West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) has received nearly $300,000 via a West Virginia EMS Workforce Education Grant to address critical workforce shortages in emergency medical services by covering tuition for eligible students in WVNCC’s paramedic program.

“By removing financial barriers, we can help more individuals gain the skills needed to serve their communities and strengthen emergency healthcare services across West Virginia,” said EMS Program Director Mike Freeman.

The West Virginia EMS Workforce Education Grant was awarded to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission by the U.S. Department of Labor and will support EMS workforce development efforts throughout the state over the next three years.

Wisconsin

Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) is the recipient of five Workforce Advancement Training (WAT) grants totaling nearly $981,000 from the Wisconsin Technical College System.

The grants will support customized training programs designed to upskill employees and enhance business performance across northeast Wisconsin. They fund training in several areas, such as leadership and quality excellence, transportation technologies, healthcare manufacturing and industrial maintenance. Each training program will emphasize both technical skills and career pathways.

“These grant funds help us provide targeted training solutions that address the evolving needs of employers across our region,” said Kari Meixl, director of business & industry services at FVTC. “By reducing financial barriers to workforce development, the grants make it easier for organizations to invest in their employees, strengthen skills and remain competitive in a rapidly changing economy.”