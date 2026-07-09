Funding roundup

St. Petersburg College’s (SPC) Pathway to Better Centennial Campaign has risen above its $100 million fundraising goal, thanks to a $1 million commitment from Achieva Credit Union.

The gift arrives as the Florida college prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027, marking one of the most significant fundraising milestones in the institution’s history.

The investment will help to expand opportunities for students both inside and outside the classroom, supporting initiatives focused on student achievement, professional development, workforce readiness, internships and career-connected learning experiences.

It also brings together two organizations whose histories are deeply intertwined. Achieva Credit Union was founded in 1937 by a group of educators at St. Petersburg Junior College (SPJC), creating a connection that has spanned nearly 90 years.

“This partnership reflects a shared history and a commitment to serving our community,” said SPC President Tonjua Williams. “It signifies a belief in our students, our faculty and staff, and the important role St. Petersburg College plays in the future of our region.”

Maryland

The Southern Maryland Studies Center (SMSC) at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) La Plata Campus received a $50,000 donation from the National Society of Descendants of Lords of the Maryland Manors. The funding will support the preservation and study of records connected to colonial Maryland manors and Southern Maryland family history.

The organization also donated its archival records to SMSC, which give insight into Maryland’s history going back to the 17th century and a unique view of life at that time.

SMSC serves as an archival repository and research center dedicated to collecting, preserving and providing access to materials that document the history and culture of southern Maryland.

Massachusetts

Northern Essex Community College (NECC) will use a $195,000 Cummings Foundation grant to support the creation of the Family Learning Collaborative (FLC).

Northern Essex is partnering with other educational organizations to launch FLC centers in Lawrence and Haverhill. FLC will offer local parents a comprehensive, two-generation learning experience designed to strengthen both adult English language skills and children’s literacy development.

“When families share strong literacy and language skills, children are more likely to succeed in school, graduate and thrive as adults,” said Allison Dolan-Wilson, executive director and vice president of institutional advancement and workforce and academic innovation at the NECC Foundation.

The grant funding will pay for child literacy and adult ESOL instruction, classroom materials, case managers and incentives for participation.

The NECC Foundation is one of 150 nonprofits to receive funding through Cummings Foundation’s annual grant program, which awarded $35 million this year.

Nebraska

Students in Western Nebraska Community College’s (WNCC) health information technology program will benefit from a $32,356 grant to its foundation from the AHIMA Foundation.

The funds will help reduce financial barriers for primarily non-traditional students pursuing careers in health information and medical coding. Many of these students are returning to school for a second degree while balancing work and family responsibilities, the college said.

The funding will help provide scholarships and cover the cost of certification exams, textbooks and other educational materials.

New Jersey

The Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) Foundation raised $162,075 at the 22nd Annual RVCC Foundation Golf Classic held last month.

In addition to the golf sponsors, the event met its goal by raising $6,500 for a special “FUEL THE RIDE” initiative, which benefits the college’s resource center and food pantry. The balance of the net proceeds will support scholarships, educational programming and other strategic initiatives at the college.

Pennsylvania

Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) has received a $1 million U.S. Department of Education Dual Credit Innovation Grant, which aims to help high school and career and technology center students earn college credits. The funding will provide students with free tuition, textbooks, course materials and transportation assistance.

South Carolina

Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) has received a $3,500 grant from the South Carolina Institute on the Prevention of Sexual Violence on College Campuses to support student education, awareness and prevention initiatives focused on sexual violence and related safety issues.

The college will use the funds to purchase educational materials that help students understand the many facets of sexual violence.

The grant also will support the college’s annual Alcohol and Other Drugs Awareness Event, a collaborative initiative led by student support services, campus police and community partners. The event provides students with information and resources related to substance misuse, addiction prevention, personal safety and sexual violence prevention.

Texas

Alamo Colleges District will use a $206,178 in Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to help train 158 workers in high-demand occupations in welding, business development, robotics, manufacturing supervision and more.

Alamo Colleges will partner with Toyotetsu Texas Inc. and John B Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., to lead the training.

El Paso Community College (EPCC) also recieved a TWC grant. The Teaching Research Aligned Inter-Disciplinary Learning in STEM Externship (TRAILS-X) grant provides 14 faculty members with hands-on research experiences that will enhance classroom instruction and better prepare students for the workforce.

The faculty members come from a variety of disciplines, including geology, mathematics, biology, criminal justice and computer science. They’ll work alongside professionals in the field through a structured externship experience to gain current industry knowledge and practical experience they can bring back to their students. As part of the program, they will work with the Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University.

El Paso Community College faculty members taking part in Trail-X at Sul Ross State University. (Photo: EPCC)

Vermont

A $2.9 million grant to the Community College of Vermont (CCV) from the Ascendium Education Group will support education programs for incarcerated students and strengthen re-entry support.

CCV will create a new Corrections Education, Development and Re-entry (CEDAR) Center. The initiative will strengthen CCV’s partnership with the Vermont Department of Corrections and increase course offerings and job placement support. It also will support the development of pathways to bachelor’s degree programs at Vermont State University.