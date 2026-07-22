Don’t get too excited about Workforce Pell, yet

Education officials have had high hopes for this month’s launch of the long-awaited Workforce Pell program. For the first time ever, students attending short-term vocational programs in fields like healthcare support and the skilled trades will be eligible for federal grant aid, just like their peers studying English or biology at a university — a potential “game changer” for career training, in the recent words of Undersecretary of Education Nicholas Kent.

Workforce Pell does indeed promise a step toward rectifying the imbalance in federal funding for college-going Americans and those who seek to join the workforce sooner. But higher education leaders might need to temper their expectations, at least early on. No matter what, it will take at least a few years for states to fully implement Workforce Pell, which requires them to decide which programs will be eligible and track their results. Design choices by the federal government, as well as the basic realities faced by short-term job training programs, may limit the program’s initial potential, too.

That’s the conclusion I’ve reached after conversations with multiple community college system leaders in recent weeks, who I offered confidentiality in order for them to speak freely.

Tough requirements

To start, few existing programs in some states will be eligible for Workforce Pell. In order to make the cut, vocational programs must be in “high-skill, high-wage or in-demand” occupations and last between 8 and 14 weeks or 150 and 599 clock hours, according to the reconciliation bill passed by Congress in 2025. Many state programs are significantly shorter, or are currently designed as non-credit programs that don’t qualify for the new Pell grants.

Meanwhile, some states face essentially the opposite problem: They previously went all in on regular Pell and designed their programs to meet its longer requirements, leaving them with little that is eligible for the new funds now.

Even in places that have been successfully operating workforce programs for years, many schools will be cautious in how many they make eligible at the outset and wait to learn lessons about what works from other states.

One reason why is that that programs need to meet strict standards that are rightfully intended to protect students. Programs must achieve both a 70% completion rate and a 70% job placement rate, pass a value-added earnings test, and be approved at both the state and federal level. Those success metrics could be difficult to achieve, given that short term vocational programs serve highly diverse student populations — many of whom are part-time, adult learners, caregivers or future transfer students — who sometimes have trouble finishing. Some states have suggested that the 70-70 requirement should have been lower or an either/or requirement.

The U.S. Department of Education has made it even more challenging to hit these benchmarks by deciding to count students against a program’s job placement rate if they decide to seek another degree, instead of going straight to work after earning their credential. Some schools argue that defeats the whole purpose of another requirement that credits from Workforce Pell programs be transferrable to associate or bachelor’s programs.

The stakes of getting this wrong are potentially quite high for both schools and students. Programs can lose state approval and eligibility for federal aid as a result. Institutions may have to return Workforce Pell funds disbursed during the failing award year, and they would not be able to re-apply for eligibility for that program (or a substantially similar program) for at least two full award years. Currently, enrolled students would also no longer be able to use Workforce Pell grants to pay for the program.

Data, funding challenges

Before they approve specific programs, states are also responsible for deciding which occupations and sectors qualify as high-skill, high-wage or in-demand — and some are being conservative about doing so. While North Carolina approved 364 occupations, Pennsylvania approved just 19. Ultimately, most major state community college systems will likely put forward something like a dozen programs in fields like healthcare, IT, advanced manufacturing and the skilled trades in the first year.

Tracking program outcomes will be a new challenge for states and schools, too. Many simply haven’t collected the necessary data on program completion, job placement and wages before, and are only now building the infrastructure to do so. Beginning in the 2029–2030 award year, states will need to update their unemployment wage record systems to include occupation data. It will be especially challenging to track labor market outcomes for students who move out of state or join the military. These populations are not captured by state administrative data such as wage records, and states will need to develop data-sharing agreements with other states, especially those that are border states.

The broader Pell program’s finances are another potential challenge. It is already facing a shortfall that could grow to as much as $132 billion over the next decade. (For that we can thank Congress, which expanded access in 2020 but did not increase funding beyond a one-time $10.5 billion boost). Workforce Pell is expected to only expand the program’s costs by a relatively small $2 billion over that time. But unless Congress fixes the shortfall, all Pell students could see cuts to their awards as early as the 2028-2029 school year.

Workforce Pell has the potential to help states vastly improve vocational education. It will force them to standardize program requirements, collect better data and rigorously evaluate which programs actually lead to better career and earnings outcomes. Tens or even hundreds of thousands of students across the country stand to benefit. But for now, the rollout challenges will limit Workforce Pell’s potential.