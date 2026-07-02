Dallas College turns intent into enrollment with personalized outreach

Dallas College has a strong internal admissions and enrollment team; one capable of managing high-volume processes and supporting thousands of students each term. But like many institutions, once a student stalled outside the main workflow, the challenge became clear: who follows up, who helps them finish, and who has the bandwidth to do it consistently?

This gap between initial intent and completed enrollment wasn’t about lack of interest or student concern. More often, students need clarity, reassurance, or a reminder that someone was there to help them move forward – and staff availability.

Closing the gaps with outreach that moves students forward

More than 9,200 students had already taken meaningful steps toward enrolling for the summer term. Many were one simple action away, like submitting a document, confirming a step, or reconnecting with support. Without intervention, thousands risked stopping out.

Enrollment Ready Outreach provided Dallas College with the bandwidth and intentional persistence required to reconnect with these students. Through repeated outreach attempts, including live phone calls, voice mails, and personalized messaging, students received clear guidance tailored to where they were in the process. Instead of automated notices, students experienced real conversations with someone who could guide them in the right direction to remove barriers standing in their way.

This approach didn’t just encourage progress, it removed uncertainty. Each interaction provided a next step, captured the student’s response (yes, no, not now and why), and helped Dallas College understand patterns behind disengagement so future outreach could be even more targeted.

Real movement and meaningful return

The impact was immediate and measurable. Of the 9,207 students contacted, 5,011 completed enrollment for a 54.4% return driven by consistent touchpoints, human understanding, and a process built around the student experience.

More bandwidth. More follow-through. More enrolled students.

With Enrollment Ready Outreach, you don’t have to choose between high volume and high-touch support. We’ll supplement your team, provide consistent follow-up, and help more students complete the process.

Partner profile

Dallas College is one of the largest community colleges in Texas, serving a diverse population of primarily first-generation, adult, and part-time learners across multiple campuses in Dallas County. With more than 90,000 students annually, the college is committed to ensuring equitable access and support throughout the enrollment journey. Read the case study.

Visit Inceptia.org to explore what the right outreach strategy could look like for your campus.