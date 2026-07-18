18 colleges join Metallica’s workforce initiative

Eighteen community colleges are joining a popular workforce development program funded by the foundation of the rock band Metallica.

All Within My Hands (AWMH) recently announced the eighth year of its Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) with its largest grant to date: more than $3.3 million.

Among the colleges joining this fall, 15 will receive $75,000 to enhance the student experience within career and technical education (CTE) programs, and three will get $50,000 for specific new equipment purchases. For example, Harper College, which is among the 15 colleges, will use its $75,000 to help fire science technology students cover Basic Operations Firefighter Academy course fees and personal protective equipment rental costs.

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Colleges from previous cohorts also continue to receive grants through the initiative. For example, Clackamas Community College has received grants since the first year of the program. This year, it will use $15,000 to support programs such as automotive service and repair, industrial technology and welding. To date, the Oregon college has received a total of $225,000 in support of CTE.

MSI now includes 75 colleges in all 50 states and Guam and is expected to reach approximately 13,000 students. Program funds go toward purchasing student safety gear, learning materials, scholarships, tuition offset and related activities.

Launched in 2019 with its partner, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), MSI initially included 10 colleges focused primarily on manufacturing programs. It has since expanded to offer opportunities in other growing fields that offer family-sustaining careers. New areas added last fall include air traffic control, agricultural technologies, fire technologies and AI, in addition to established programs, such as construction, welding, commercial driving licensing and advanced manufacturing.

“The continued growth of the Metallica Scholars Initiative is a powerful testament to what’s possible when visionary philanthropy and community colleges come together around a shared mission,” said AACC President and CEO DeRionne Pollard. “Through this partnership, 13,000 community college students have already been supported across the country, earning the skills needed for in-demand careers with family-sustaining wages.”