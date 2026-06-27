The dawn of the Workforce Pell era needs a credential transparency compact

The Workforce Pell program, launching on July 1, faces a serious implementation problem. The accountability infrastructure it needs to distinguish between programs that open doors and programs that merely collect tuition doesn’t yet exist at scale.

The U.S. Department of Education estimates that federal government program costs over the next decade will total $3.2 billion. So that scale of new money entering a marketplace that can’t yet say which programs build careers could be a gamble, not an investment.

Two new tools, the Certificate Earnings Explorer from The HEA Group and Open Campus, and the Credential Value Index from the Burning Glass Institute, point toward what that infrastructure could look like. Together, they suggest the terms of a transparency compact to guide this work.

An interlocking effort

Let’s start by remembering that Workforce Pell doesn’t arrive alone. It’s one piece of a larger federal effort to remake how public money flows into postsecondary education. Community colleges, which enroll the majority of students in short-term certificate programs, are at the center of that effort.

The proposed rule for the Student Tuition and Transparency System, or STATS, requires program-level outcome data from institutions receiving federal aid. The proposed rule for Accreditation and Innovation in Mission, or AIM, requires accreditors to place greater weight on labor market outcomes when evaluating program quality.

So Workforce Pell, STATS and AIM are an interlocking effort to expand federal higher education investment to a new group of students and, more generally, strengthen higher education accountability conditions.

But regulatory architecture takes time to build and longer to enforce. States are approving Workforce Pell program eligibility now, without the STATS and AIM infrastructure. That gap is where the two new data tools are important.

How the two tools work

The Certificate Earnings Explorer covers 5,592 certificate programs and more than 462,000 graduates, drawing on data from the U.S. Department of Education. Users can search by state, institution and field, measuring graduates’ earnings against what the typical high school graduate earns in a state, four years after completion. It gives states a before-the-money-arrives look at how their certificate programs are performing, with Workforce Pell approval decisions happening in real time.

But it has limits. It covers only programs that participate in Title IV financial aid and only graduates who received that aid. Many quality providers operate outside the Title IV federal system, including a growing share of the credential market, such as bootcamps, employer-led programs and online professional certificates.

The Credential Value Index fills much of that gap. It’s built from a database of more than 65 million individual career histories, roughly 40% of the American workforce. It covers more than 23,000 non-degree credentials from over 2,000 providers, well beyond the Title IV universe.

Its most important feature is a counterfactual design. For every credential earner, it creates a matched comparison group of workers with similar jobs, experience and education levels who didn’t earn that credential. The difference in outcomes between the two groups is the tool’s best estimate of what the credential contributed. Top-performing credentials in data science, for example, produce roughly $5,000 greater wage gains than their counterfactual. Many others produce none.

The human judgment factor

Neither tool is the final word. The Explorer compares a program graduate’s earnings to a high school graduate’s wage, which is useful but narrow. The Value Index models wage estimates from career history information rather than administrative records, a backward-looking methodology that may miss the value of newer credentials in emerging fields.

But both have a role to play as important starting points for questions that states, institutions, and accreditors need to pursue.

The data these tools produce creates a performance signal about which programs are working. Human judgment has to follow this. As one commentator notes, an earnings test is a better trigger for inquiry than an automatic verdict. A program may post low wages because it’s from fields like early childhood education and social services that the market underpays, not because the program is failing.

A do-no-harm standard in the legislation that created Workforce Pell, which puts programs at risk of losing federal loan eligibility when graduates earn below a high school graduate’s wage, is a necessary floor. It’s no substitute for understanding why a program lands where it does, a point others have made.

The case for a compact

That’s the case for a transparency compact, a shared commitment among states, institutions and the federal government to three principles that data tools alone can’t enforce.

First, outcome disclosure is a condition of Workforce Pell eligibility, not an afterthought. Programs should be required to report earnings, employment and completion data before receiving federal dollars, not after problems emerge.

Second, independent, provider-agnostic data, not institutional self-reporting, is the standard of evidence. The Value Index’s drawing on career histories rather than what institutions say about themselves is worth following.

Third, earnings thresholds should be used as triggers for deeper review, not as automatic cutoffs. There should be a process for institutions to demonstrate value in fields where wages are limited by factors outside a program’s control.

None of this requires waiting for STATS or AIM to finalize. States can act now by requiring earnings disclosure as part of their Workforce Pell approval processes, directing institutions to publicly post program-level outcomes, and using tools like the Explorer and Value Index to identify the strongest programs and the ones that need scrutiny.

Six steps

Expanding Pell to short-term credentials is a genuine opportunity to democratize access to career-launching preparation that used to require a four-year degree. Community colleges are positioned to lead that work.

But this becomes a problem if money flows faster than our ability to evaluate where it’s going. The transparency compact is not a bureaucratic obstacle to Workforce Pell. It’s the condition under which Workforce Pell can deliver on its promise.

Policymakers and leaders of institutions can translate these three principles into practice by taking six concrete steps.

Require program-level earnings and employment disclosure as a condition of Workforce Pell eligibility approval, not an afterthought accountability measure.

Use the Earnings Explorer to benchmark existing certificate programs against state high school graduate wages before approving new programs for federal funding.

Use the Value Index to identify which credential types and providers are and are not generating real wage gains and career advancement.

Adopt the Value Index’s outside-in standard of evidence. Base accountability decisions on independent career outcome data, not institutional self-reporting.

Treat earnings thresholds as triggers for structured inquiry, not automatic program elimination. This is a review process that asks why before it acts.

Align state Workforce Pell approval criteria with the program-level transparency requirements being developed under STATS. This makes state and federal accountability systems reinforce rather than duplicate each other.

The Explorer and the Value Index give policymakers and leaders of institutions a clearer picture of which short-term credentials are moving workers up the opportunity ladder. That picture should be combined with the shared commitment to use it.

The students who will enroll in Workforce Pell programs, many of them first-generation learners, career changers and workers seeking a foothold in a changing economy, deserve a system that tells them, honestly and in advance, whether the credential they’re pursuing is worth their time and money. Workforce Pell’s arrival is the right moment to make that commitment.