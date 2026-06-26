Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges.

San Diego College of Continuing Education was represented at the Anduril 250 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Naval Base Coronado last weekend, helping showcase skilled trades pathways that support the U.S. Navy’s submarine fleet. (Photo: Buildsubmarines.com)

In Tennessee, Cleveland State Community College recently hosted a four-day School Counselor Institute for local high school counselors, who learned about the opportunities available to students at the college. (Photo: Cleveland State)

Retired U.S. Navy captain and former NASA astronaut Winston Scott delivers the keynote at Tallahassee State College’s 2026 AI Innovations Summit, where attendees explored the opportunities and responsibilities of artificial intelligence. (Photo: TSC)

Maricopa Community Colleges welcomed the U.S. Leadership in R&D+i Centers for Semiconductors delegation from the Dominican Republic. The visit highlighted the role community colleges play in advancing semiconductor workforce development and more. (Photo: MCC)

Wisconsin’s Lakeshore College welcomes middle school students to its Junior Chef Camp, where participants spend the week building culinary skills. (Photo: Lakeshore)

Ray Martinez (third from left), president and CEO of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, was invited to attend an announcement this week by Gov. Greg Abbott (center) about new directives designed to help more Texans access meaningful career pathways. (Photo: Office of Gov. Gregg Abbott)

Massachusetts Education Secretary Stephen Zrike (far left) visited the Haverhill Campus of Northern Essex Community College, where he learned about the college’s workforce development programs, including the soon-to-be-completed Tech Tower that will feature innovation labs dedicated to technical education. (Photo: NECC)

Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Maritime Academy cadets and college officials help at the annual Rotary Kids Free Fishing Day. (Photo: NMC)

Mike Flores (far right), chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District, participated in a plenary discussion at the Future Talent Council’s Talent Summit in Stockholm, Sweden, on how to build and expand partnerships between academia, business and government in the Age of AI. (Photo: Alamo Colleges)