Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki June 16, 2026 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Oakland Community College’s Groleau-White Lake Mastodon, nicknamed “Elmer,” will be loaned to the Cranbrook Institute of Science. It is a first step to grow a partnership between the two organizations, said Peter Provenzano, Jr., chancellor of the Michigan college. “We’re already exploring joint programming and other exhibits that will expand educational opportunities for the community,” he said. (Photo: OCC) Keith Richard, the new vice chancellor for workforce strategy and innovation for the Colorado Community College System, has begun visiting colleges across the system, including Front Range Community College, where President Colleen Simpson (center) showed how her college is preparing students for careers in Colorado’s fastest-growing industries and discussed the evolving needs of the community and employers. (Photo: CCCS) Tulsa Community College’s Metro Campus was right on the parade route for Route 66’s Classic Car Centennial Parade, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66. (Photo: TCC) Ohio’s Sinclair Community College and SNC, the global aerospace and defense company, were joined by Lt. Governor Jim Tressel (seated, left) to announce the launch of the SNC-Sinclair Academy, establishing the Dayton region’s first employer-co-designed aviation workforce pipeline. (Photo: SCC) Representatives from Zimmer Biomet brought medical equipment to Florence-Darlington Technical College’s surgical technology bootcamp for students to test and train on. (Photo: FDTC) Bjorn Watne, chief information security officer for INTERPOL, recently visited Houston City College to discuss the growing importance of international cooperation in combating cybercrime and protecting critical information systems in an increasingly connected world. (Photo: HCC) Employees from TTM Technologies recently completed HAZWOPER safety training atChippewa Valley Technical College’s new Safety Training Center, designed to provide hands-on, real-world learning opportunities for businesses and employees across the region. (Photo: CVTC) Caterpillar Youth Welding Apprenticeship graduate Allan Morales poses for a photo following his apprenticeship graduation last month. Morales was among a group of high school students who received training, education credits and credentials from Central Carolina Community College, as well as paid apprenticeship experience and preferred employment opportunities from CAT. (Photo: CCCC) An art student completes a painting at Maryland’s Carroll Community College, which has robust visual and performing arts programs. (Photo: Tabitha Whissemore/AACC) San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego Community College District Chancellor Gregory Smith have signed a memorandum of understanding to assess the feasibility of a project to transform the city’s Golden Hall into a museum and educational center as part of a comprehensive plan to remake the downtown Civic Center complex. The facility would showcase rotating displays from Mesa College’s world art collection. (Photo: SDCCD)