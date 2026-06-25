Reporter’s notebook

Dems bill seeks to expand Pell

Bill directs BLS to collect data on AI in the workplace

Dems bill seeks to expand Pell

House Democrats on Wednesday reintroduced a bicameral bill to restore and expand the Pell Grant program to boost its purchasing power as college costs continue to increase.

The Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act of 2026 would nearly double the Pell Grant maximum award, index the maximum award for inflation and make other changes to expand the award for working students, while also protecting the program from budget shortfalls and eligibility changes, according to a release from Democrats who introduced the bill. The lawmakers include Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) and Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) and Sens. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii), Patty Murray (D-Washington), Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island).

The bill would increase the Pell maximum — from $7,395, to $15,000 — over six years and make the program fully mandatory funding to protect it from future cuts. It would also expand the program to include Dreamers, restore lifetime eligibility to 18 semesters and broaden access for part-time students, among other changes, according to a fact sheet.

Bill directs BLS to collect data on AI in the workplace

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Michigan), chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, this week introduced H.R. 9381, the AI Workforce Assessment and Research Enhancement (AWARE) Act, which aims to improve data on how artificial intelligence is affecting jobs, skills and workforce needs.

The AWARE Act would require the Bureau of Labor Statistics to gather data on how AI is used in the workforce in order to better inform workforce and education policy, according to a release.

“Policymakers, educators, workforce training providers, businesses, workers, and researchers would benefit from improved data and analysis to understand and respond to the effects of AI on employment, occupations, tasks, wages, hiring, training, and general workforce needs,” the bill says.

The Education and Workforce Committee is scheduled to mark up the bill on June 25, along with several other bills.