Recognizing today’s ecosystem orchestrators

Over the last couple of months, I’ve sat with presidents and system leaders from Alabama, Virginia, Illinois, California, Texas, New York, Wisconsin, Michigan and Massachusetts, just to name a few — and I’m watching something historic unfold in real time.

Community colleges are no longer operating as isolated institutions. They are becoming ecosystem orchestrators — aligning transfer pathways, workforce pipelines, civic infrastructure and regional economies into something far greater than any single campus could achieve alone.

Editor’s note: This article comes from a LinkedIn post by Dr. DeRionne Pollard. Slight edits were made for clarification purposes.

Higher education journalist Doug Lederman flagged recently that higher education needs this kind of systems thinking. He’s right with his “Tough Love” — and I’d offer that it’s already happening within community college regions across the country. And yet most people have no idea. Here’s the uncomfortable truth about why:



1. We’re taken for granted. When you serve everyone, you’re noticed by no one.



2. We’re penalized for affordability. Lower tuition is mistaken for lower value — a discount bias that has nothing to do with outcomes and everything to do with perception.



3. We’ve let others define innovation. While some “crown” the same institutions year after year as innovative and exceptional, community colleges are quietly redesigning workforce systems, transfer pathways, and civic infrastructure at a scale most cannot match — and with fewer headlines and limited resources.



4. We’ve inherited a storytelling deficit. Our humility has become our liability.



Lest anyone forgets, the nation’s community colleges are the anchors of regional economies. We are the front door to democratic participation. We are the most direct path to social and economic mobility for millions of Americans. We work to solve regional challenges, amplify collective solutions, and advance community capacity-building.



The question isn’t whether community colleges can drive solutions for the talent gap, civic disengagement and regional capacity challenges facing this country. I own my bias, but I know community colleges are the most powerful, under-leveraged infrastructure in America.



The question is: why aren’t more people saying so?