Newsmakers

New CEOs

Eric Bishop will become the permanent president of Riverside City College on July 1. He has served as the California college’s interim president since August 2025.

“Bishop brings extensive experience in higher education leadership, student services, enrollment management, athletics, legislative engagement and community partnerships,” the Riverside City College District said in a statement.

Prior to serving as interim president, Bishop joined the district in 2024 as its interim vice chancellor of educational services. Earlier, Bishop was interim vice president of enrollment management for the University of La Verne. He began that role in 2022, after serving as superintendent/president of the Ohlone Community College District (California) from 2020 to 2022.

Bishop also served for 13 years at Chaffey College in various roles, including associate superintendent of student services and legislative engagement, dean of the Fontana Campus, interim dean of physical education and athletics, director of student discipline and grievance, and vice president of student services.

Susan Rogers will become president of Central Maine Community College on August 10.

She is currently chief of staff and vice president for institutional effectiveness at Dutchess Community College in New York, a position she’s held since 2022.

Rogers previously was interim vice president of instruction and learning at Dutchess. Prior to that, she was a faculty member and division chair for social sciences, sustainability and entrepreneurship at SUNY Sullivan, where she received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service in 2014. At Sullivan, Rogers helped design and implement an innovative first-year-experience program focused on student belonging, engagement and success, oversaw the expanded community presence of the culinary program, and led institutional strategic planning processes for campus and community members, according to a release.

Rogers was part of the first New York State Student Success Coaching Academy cohort in 2019, which was based on a national training program by Jobs for the Future and Achieving the Dream.

“It’s invaluable to have a college president with first-hand experience from the classroom to the leadership team,” said David Daigler, president of the Maine Community College System. “Her focus on student success, academic excellence, employer-focused workforce training programs, her coaching skills and collaborative approach, and her experience leading major strategic initiatives will all be tremendous assets to the CMCC community.”

Chris Treadway is the new president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College in West Virginia, effective July 1. He is currently vice chancellor for community and technical college education for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.

“His combination of improving opportunities for students, statewide leadership experience, policy expertise, and a deep understanding of the mission of community and technical colleges will benefit our college and the state of West Virginia,” the college’s Board of Governors said of Treadway in a release. “He has a strong record of advancing higher education initiatives, supporting workforce development, and prioritizing student success, all of which made him our unanimous choice to successfully lead BridgeValley.”

Prior to serving as vice chancellor, Treadway led the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Division of Policy and Planning, where he oversaw development of Explorer, the state’s interactive higher education data portal, and helped lead creation of West Virginia’s statewide higher education funding formula, according to a release.

Earlier in his career, Treadway was director of the West Virginia STARBASE Academy, a federally funded Department of Defense STEM outreach program hosted by the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia National Guard.

Kudos

Curtis L. Ivery, chancellor of Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) in Michigan, is a recipient of the 2026 Civil Rights and Social Justice Award from the National Education and Empowerment Coalition. The annual award recognizes innovators, scholars, activists, educators, individuals and organizations whose body of work and personal example promote human dignity, civil and economic rights, and social justice. The coalition noted Ivery’s distinguished leadership in higher education and his decades-long commitment to expanding educational opportunities, advancing equity and championing economic mobility for underserved communities. Under his leadership, WCCCD has emerged as a national model for educational access, workforce development and community empowerment, the coalition said.

CEO on the move

Timothy L. Taylor, who has served as president of Shawnee Community College since 2020, will become chancellor of Illinois Eastern Community Colleges on August 15.

During Taylor’s tenure, the Illinois college expanded educational opportunities for students, strengthened relationships with K-12 school districts, enhanced partnerships with employers, community organizations and public agencies, and more.

Prior to Shawnee, Taylor was president of Michigan’s Oakland Community College for four years and president of Frontier Community College (Illinois) for six years. He has also served as dean of business and technology programs at Richland Community College (Illinois), associate dean of industrial occupations, agriculture and apprenticeship at Blackhawk Technical College (Wisconsin),

CEO departures

David Daigler, who has served as president of the Maine Community College System (MCCS) since 2019, plans to step down at the end of the 2026-27 academic year.

Daigler has guided the seven-college system through the pandemic without layoffs or permanent program cuts, oversaw multiple years of record high enrollments, signed historic new transfer agreements with public and private colleges and universities in Maine, and successfully collaborated with Gov. Janet Mills to ensure her Maine Free College scholarship proposal became permanent, the system said in a release.

One of Daigler’s signature accomplishments was growing a decades-old, modestly state-funded short-term workforce training program (Maine Quality Centers) into a $150 million grant-fueled initiative, dubbed the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce, that vastly expanded the colleges’ short-term workforce training programs, MCCS said. The center is on track to train more than 100,000 Mainers by 2030.

Daigler joined MCCS in 2003 and served for 15 years as its vice president and chief financial officer.

“David has been a tremendous leader in a consequential and difficult period, deftly handling the pressures of the pandemic, political turmoil, and dramatic swings in economic factors in Maine resulting from the pandemic,” said Peter DelGreco, chairman of the MCCS board of trustees. “The board could rely on his outstanding stewardship and his ability to advance a bold vision that expanded and grew the system to better serve students and the state, delivered in an authentic, personable way that invited collaboration and enthusiasm.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also gave kudos to Daigler, noting his steady leadership, deep understanding of Maine’s workforce needs and commitment to expanding educational opportunities across our state.

“I’ve appreciated working with Dave to expand short-term workforce training programs, strengthen Pell Grants and the TRIO program, and make important investments to modernize and develop new infrastructure, equipment and programs throughout the system,” she said in a statement. “His work has helped tens of thousands of Mainers gain the skills they need to succeed while supporting the businesses and communities that depend on a well-trained workforce.”

Sandra L. Kurtinitis, who has led the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) for more than two decades, has announced her plans to step down July 31, 2027, to begin a one-year sabbatical before officially retiring on July 31, 2028.

Kurtinitis has served as president of CCBC since 2005 and is a respected educator and leader committed to access, workforce development and student success. She guided the merger of what were once three distinct community colleges into one premier institution with a reputation that extends from the local community to the national stage.

Kurtinitis has guided the college through significant growth and transformation, expanding opportunities for more than 50,000 students annually and strengthening the college’s role as a vital economic engine for the region, according to CCBC. She championed the college establishing an Honors College, strengthened transfer and workforce pathways, increased dual-enrollment opportunities and built strong partnerships with employers and community organizations.

Under her leadership, CCBC received the prestigious Kohlberg Prize for the college’s work in championing issues related to student veterans.

Prior to CCBC, Kurtinitis was president of Quinsigamond Community College in Massachusetts for 10 years. She also spent 22 years at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland, where she was an English professor and department chair.

Kurtinitis has been a leader on the national level, too, serving on the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) board of directors, including board chair in 2018-19. CCBC was a finalist for AACC’s 2024 Awards of Excellence in the category of Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship. Kurtinitis was also a finalist for the Awards of Excellence CEO of the Year in 2022.

Appointments

Jillian Bumpus is now vice president of economic and workforce solutions at Bristol Community College in Massachusetts. She previously was a workforce manager at Health Research, Inc./New York State Department of Health.

Clayton Railey III will serve as interim provost and vice president for learning at Anne Arundel Community College (Maryland), effective July 1. He retired in 2024 from Prince George’s Community College (Maryland), where he was executive vice president and provost.