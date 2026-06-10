House committee passes ed funding bill

The House Appropriations Committee approved the all-important Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education (LHHS-ED) fiscal year 2027 appropriations bill on Tuesday on a party-line vote. The bill is now set to be considered by the full House.

Though the committee engaged in an hours-long markup during which it considered many amendments, not much about the bill changed from its initial version reported on last week in CC Daily. Most amendments were offered by committee Democrats to restore spending cuts contained in the bill and make other changes, and nearly all those amendments were voted down.

A few more details

Though most of the bill’s details were already known, a few more programmatic funding levels were revealed in the committee report that was released just prior to the markup. The report includes funding levels for each of the Higher Education Act Title III and V programs, though in all likelihood, most of these funds will be aggregated and awarded through a large Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) competition. The SIP program itself received a $10 million increase. Most of the other programs were level-funded.

As reported earlier, the bill includes a one-year fix for the looming Pell Grant shortfall that would be covered for by permanently eliminating subsidized undergraduate Direct Loans. An amendment offered during markup to reverse this elimination was defeated.

The bill was changed to include language that would characterize graduate-level nursing programs as professional programs, and therefore eligible for larger student loan caps. Language was also added to push back against the Trump administration’s changes to the TRIO program.

Slower on the Senate side

While the House Appropriations Committee is approving legislation, things are on a much slower track in the Senate. Unlike the House, the Senate Appropriations Committee endeavors to produce bipartisan spending bills because they would not pass the Senate otherwise.

However, Senate appropriators have not yet agreed to overall funding levels for defense and non-defense programs. As a result, previously scheduled markups have been delayed. No date has been set for markup of the LHHS-ED bill.