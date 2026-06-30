EdSource
The $128 billion portion of the 2026-27 budget covering schools and community colleges grew by about $400 million from what Newsom proposed in May.
Council for Higher Education Accreditation (blog)
Higher education is living through a moment of intense scrutiny. Confidence in institutions cannot be assumed. It has to be earned, explained and renewed. Accreditation has an important role in that work, not as a shield against accountability, but as a serious, structured, peer-driven way to examine quality and improve it.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Elkhart Truth
The Horizon Education Alliance, a nonprofit aimed at connecting schools, businesses and the community to build a stronger regional workforce, will relocate its main office from downtown Goshen to the Ivy Tech Community College Elkhart County campus.
WTVG
Owens Community College will offer the Earn and Learn Program this fall, allowing students to get paid to learn and graduate with hands-on experience. Owens is one of five Ohio community colleges participating in the initiative as part of a grant led by Lorain County Community College.
University Business (podcast)
Colleges should resist viewing Workforce Pell — which launches on Wednesday — as a policy designed exclusively for vocational schools and short-term training, says Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
Associated Press
A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a broad conception of birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.