Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas (blog)
Amid the declining two-year enrollment, student outcomes have improved substantially. This suggests that the higher education landscape is evolving rather than deteriorating, despite national surveys suggesting growing skepticism about the value of higher education among younger Americans.
Bridge Michigan
Michigan has made great strides in improving college affordability, but the system is still confusing and intimidating for too many students, especially first-generation college-going students, low-income students and those who don’t have experienced adults to guide them through the process.
WTVY
The Alabama college is launching a new workforce training program this summer that combines online learning with hands-on instruction in skilled trades at no cost to students.