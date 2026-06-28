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By Daily Staff June 28, 2026    Print

Commentary: Texas community college enrollment slips while four-year rates stay stable
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas (blog)
Amid the declining two-year enrollment, student outcomes have improved substantially. This suggests that the higher education landscape is evolving rather than deteriorating, despite national surveys suggesting growing skepticism about the value of higher education among younger Americans.

Commentary: The next Michigan governor has a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Will they take it?
Bridge Michigan
Michigan has made great strides in improving college affordability, but the system is still confusing and intimidating for too many students, especially first-generation college-going students, low-income students and those who don’t have experienced adults to guide them through the process.

Wallace Community College launches free workforce training program
WTVY
The Alabama college is launching a new workforce training program this summer that combines online learning with hands-on instruction in skilled trades at no cost to students.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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