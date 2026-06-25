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By Daily Staff June 25, 2026    Print

North Carolina opens applications for Workforce Pell, with first deadline set for July 15
EdNC
North Carolina is one of the first states to open Workforce Pell applications ahead of the program’s implementation in July. In May, the NCWorks Commission approved a policy establishing the state’s eligibility requirements and application process.

What today’s college students need that previous generations didn’t
The 74
College degrees don’t guarantee good jobs anymore, so students must build resumes and AI skills in high school and college, experts say.

Greenville Tech hosts application day as more students consider faster paths to jobs
FOX Carolina
More students are looking for a faster path into the workforce, and educators say that’s pushing interest toward technical colleges.

Commentary: The stranded talent dilemma: A challenge to higher ed, employers and government
Washington Monthly
Millions of Americans face a job crisis: They’re employed but not moving up and they don’t know what to do. Here’s some of what we need to ease the problem of stalled careers.

Commentary: Do we really need a new National Apprenticeship Act?
Jobs That Work
I don’t want to overstate it, but I think we’re going to know a lot about where American workforce policy is likely to go in the next few years by the time Trump II awards a big newsy batch of money, which, based on appropriations deadlines, must happen in the next five days.

Commentary: Colorado’s talent pipeline is a business risk and opportunity
Denver Gazette
Community colleges are built to respond quickly to changing workforce needs, able to launch new programs, update curriculum in real time and align training directly to emerging industry needs. Increasingly, community colleges are working with employers to co-design degree pathways where seat-time requirements are reduced or replaced by verified, real-world experience inside their organizations. 

Commentary: Five things to know about the cohort default rate
Third Way (blog)
Five key questions about CDR, what it means for institutions, and what policymakers should know about its interaction with upcoming changes to the student loan system.

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Daily Staff
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