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By Daily Staff June 24, 2026    Print

Advertising, training fairs, free tuition: How one state is trying to get more men into college
Hechinger Report
In Michigan, an effort to encourage more men to earn degrees and certificates has yet to pay off.

Commentary: The law standing between a million care-economy vacancies and the people ready to fill them
International Business Times
Many of the policies governing clinical and field-based training were developed decades ago, when assumptions about who pursued higher education looked different. Policymakers often envisioned students as young adults supported by families, attending school full-time before entering the workforce. That is no longer the reality.

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Daily Staff
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