Hechinger Report
In Michigan, an effort to encourage more men to earn degrees and certificates has yet to pay off.
Commentary: The law standing between a million care-economy vacancies and the people ready to fill them
International Business Times
Many of the policies governing clinical and field-based training were developed decades ago, when assumptions about who pursued higher education looked different. Policymakers often envisioned students as young adults supported by families, attending school full-time before entering the workforce. That is no longer the reality.