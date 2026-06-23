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Politico
Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-California) unveiled legislation in Silicon Valley Monday to incentivize private companies to fund training programs at community and public colleges and universities in an effort to get ahead of AI-driven shocks to the workforce.
Transforming access and equity in healthcare workforce development with Van Ton-Quinlivan, Founder & CEO of Futuro Health
Future of Work (Pasadena City College podcast)
Van Ton-Quinlivan emphasizes how community colleges can become powerful engines for equity, and explore how partnerships and innovative approaches are reshaping the bridge between education and employment, especially with AI on the horizon.
Santa Fe New Mexican
Sergio Arvizu is an Army veteran, father of a 2-year-old, and full-time student. He recently completed Central New Mexico Community College’s Quantum Technician Bootcamp and landed a paid internship with Bandelier Technologies, earning more than $30 an hour while still in school.
New America (blog)
What would employer co-investment in career pathways actually look like?