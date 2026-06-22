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EdSource
Lawmakers are weighing legislation that would restrict when four-year universities can object to new community college bachelor’s degrees.
Work Shift
The future quantum economy will depend not only on PhD researchers but also on technicians, photonics specialists, advanced manufacturing professionals, software developers, and cybersecurity workers. In this emerging landscape, community colleges may become some of the most important institutions shaping America’s quantum workforce.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (blog)
To deepen understanding of the apprenticeship landscape, the St. Louis Fed recently held a roundtable with representatives from nonprofits, government agencies, philanthropy, community colleges and employers in the St. Louis region.
CalMatters
California prisons have given 30,000 laptops to incarcerated students. Inmates say using technology prepares them to enter the workforce. As community colleges start replacing correspondence courses by mail with online-only classes, students and professors debate whether this type of learning is any more effective.