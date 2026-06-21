Benazir Rowe (Substack)
Federal education statistics data currently see 22,624 truck-driving certificates issued per year. The real number is far larger, and Workforce Pell is about to make that gap important.
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Letter to the editor: Higher ed needs to stay in its lane: Why duplicating EMCC’s mission defies logic
The Dispatch
A recent announcement that Mississippi State University received a $2.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to develop workforce leaders in the Golden Triangle should give local taxpayers pause. While the goal of strengthening our regional workforce is undeniable, the vehicle chosen to do it raises serious questions about efficiency, fiscal responsibility, and the duplication of educational missions.
WIVT/WBGH
The SUNY Broome Hands-On Quantum Education Team finished first at a competition in Washington, D.C.
Los Altos Town Crier
The Foothill-De Anza Community College District board of trustees has approved up to $500,000 in pilot contracts to develop a statewide “California Career Passport” digital platform designed to centralize learners’ skills, credentials and work experience in a single, user-controlled record.
Houston Chronicle (subscription required)
In a special meeting, Austin Community College’s board accepted a proposal from Pflugerville residents, setting up a vote to join ACC as soon as November.