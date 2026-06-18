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Here’s how much financial aid ‘ghost students’ stole from Utah’s public colleges and universities, auditors found
Salt Lake Tribune
Salt Lake Community College removed its application fee in fall 2023, before the rest of the state’s schools, and saw a smattering of “ghost students” apply. SLCC “proactively warned” the Utah System of Higher Education and the other institutions, according to a new state audit. But that wasn’t heeded. Instead, schools operated in siloes.
StateScoop
The pilot program aims to give workers a portable, verified record of their competencies while helping employers identify qualified candidates based on demonstrated skills rather than traditional degree requirements.
The 74
Many grads have a new take on higher ed — that valuable learning doesn’t occur only in one place, on one timetable or in one type of school.
Jane Swift on mending the broken college-to-career pipeline: Why paid internships are the new Hardest application in America’s workforce
An Educated Guest (podcast)
Jane Swift, CEO of Education at Work and former governor of Massachusetts, discusses the friction points spanning K-12, higher education and the workforce.