Lumina Foundation (blog)
The gap between interest and enrollment reflects a growing mismatch between the realities of adult learners’ lives and how colleges are designed to serve them.
Pew (blog)
Credentialing programs that encompass a variety of skills benefit workers by giving them portability across roles or sectors. Programs at Southwest Virginia Community College and Northshore Technical Community College in Louisiana offer examples.
San Antonio Express-News (subscription required)
The Alamo Colleges District’s new Alamo Technical Institute will make it easier for anyone to upskill, reskill or pivot in the workforce. A first for the district, ATI will offer a single point of access for acquiring short-term credentials.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Wall Street Journal
Ashley Bottoms never planned on attending community college, and dreamed of going to Texas A&M. She was initially distraught to be offered a dual-enrollment program between a nearby community college, Blinn, and Texas A&M. But she has come around.
Arizona Luminaria
Dual-enrollment courses cost Pima $1.7 million a year and high school teachers require special certification to teach the specified courses, which either they or their districts pay for. The new $10-per-credit fee could bring in $372,000.
WDRB
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System said this week that preliminary numbers show 25,013 total students graduated between its 16 colleges during the 2025-26 school year. That’s a 2.4% increase — 600 more students — compared to the previous year. It’s also the most students in the system’s history.
Axios Phoenix
The Arizona college system has announced that it’ll add three additional bachelor’s degree programs next spring: exercise science, health services leadership, and law and legal studies.