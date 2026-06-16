The Indicator from Planet Money (National Public Radio)
Community colleges are hot right now, growing faster nationwide than four-year colleges. So we decided to call a few of them in Minnesota and see if this checks out. And we ended up at Normandale Community College, south of Minneapolis.
Hechinger Report
In the southeastern corner of the state, colleges quickly created workforce training programs in response to a promised new lithium industry. Years later, they’re still waiting for jobs to arrive.
EdSource
Marking the start of two weeks of intensive negotiations, the California legislature passed a state budget this week with higher revenue projections than those proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, providing several billion dollars in additional spending for TK-12 and community colleges in 2026-27.