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By Daily Staff June 16, 2026    Print

Community colleges are kind of underrated
The Indicator from Planet Money (National Public Radio)
Community colleges are hot right now, growing faster nationwide than four-year colleges. So we decided to call a few of them in Minnesota and see if this checks out. And we ended up at Normandale Community College, south of Minneapolis.

In California’s ‘Lithium Valley,’ students are training for jobs that haven’t yet materialized
Hechinger Report
In the southeastern corner of the state, colleges quickly created workforce training programs in response to a promised new lithium industry. Years later, they’re still waiting for jobs to arrive.

California lawmakers pass budget with billions more for education as Newsom negotiations begin
EdSource
Marking the start of two weeks of intensive negotiations, the California legislature passed a state budget this week with higher revenue projections than those proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, providing several billion dollars in additional spending for TK-12 and community colleges in 2026-27.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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