Iowa becomes first state to open applications for Workforce Pell Grant for people looking to learn a trade
KCRG
The program will be especially helpful for Iowans who can’t put their lives on hold, says Colette Atkins, vice president of academic affairs at Kirkwood Community College.
Child Trends (blog)
With the launch of new Workforce Pell grants this July, aspiring early educators could soon access federal financial aid for short-term training programs, strengthening the pipeline that brings skilled educators into the field.
Washington Post
Schools are launching efforts to simplify this common path through higher education, seeking to boost enrollment and reach a wider mix of students.
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Fort Worth Report
Tarrant County College District’s proposal for fiscal year 2027 captures its complicated budget picture: The college is enrolling more students and awarding a record number of degrees and certificates, but changes in state funding and uncertainty over property tax values are straining the district’s finances.
MidlandTech (YouTube video)
Midlands Technical College President Gregory Little chats with leaders from Lexington Medical Center to discuss the growing demand for radiologic technologists and surgical technologists, the healthcare workforce shortage, and how education and healthcare partnerships are creating real solutions for South Carolina’s future.
CalMatters
The federal government is set to expand financial aid for students in short-term job training programs starting July 1, but Californians may have to wait until the fall to benefit because of administrative and regulatory challenges.
AZcentral.com (subscription required)
Maricopa County Community Colleges are seriously underfunded. It’s time for the state to step up and make a commitment to our students’ and state’s future. Arizona is counting on it.