American Ag Network
The Community College Agriculture Advancement Act (S. 4730) would amend the National Agricultural Research, Extension, and Teaching Policy Act of 1977 to give community colleges greater access to federal grant funding to develop and expand educational programs focused on careers in the agricultural sector.
AL.com
Boeing and Drake State Community & Technical College will announce this week a new technical apprenticeship program in Huntsville.
Inside Higher Ed
Austin Community College pairs free tuition with wraparound supports like childcare and food access, contributing to higher enrollment and improved completion rates.
Johnson City Press
Tuition and mandatory fees at Tennessee’s community colleges and technical schools will rise by about 3.6% next academic year under a budget plan approved Friday by the Tennessee Board of Regents.
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Associated Press
Anthropic will donate $150 million to launch a fellowship program that places people early in their careers with nonprofits around the country to help them use artificial intelligence more effectively in their work.
Associated Press
Some workplace experts argue that with more businesses adopting AI tools, soft skills such as empathy, critical thinking and ethical decision-making are worth cultivating to help employees become indispensible.
FOX 9 KMSP
The Minnesota State system flagged more than 7,700 suspected “ghost students” during the 2024-2025 school year.
KOLD
In Arizona, nearly 7,000 Pima County students are dual-enrolled and must now pay $10 per credit hour starting fall 2027.