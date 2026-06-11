The biggest expansion of federal scholarship money in 50 years is at hand — and almost nobody is ready for it
Hechinger Report
Hundreds of millions are available, but states are scrambling to put the policy in place and half of consumers don’t know about non-degree options.
Good Morning America
Enrollment at community colleges focusing on vocational and trade program has growth 38% since 2021, new national data show.
San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required)
Laney and Merritt colleges, the two largest schools in the East Bay’s Peralta Community College District, will merge next year and become “Oakland City College” as part of a massive transformation aimed at halting a steep dropout rate among students enrolled across dozens of degree programs.
WBUR
Massachusetts parents are increasingly seeing community college, rather than a bachelor’s degree, as the next step in their children’s education, according to a survey released Wednesday by EdTrust and MassInc Polling.
Spectrum News 1
“So we’ve seen quite the uptick in enrollment, which is really awesome,” said Hailey Warren, associate director of Early College Pathways at Onondaga Community College (New York). “And I think that’s really where we’re at. Parents, students want a low cost option.”
Midlands Technical College (blog)
This year’s SkillsUSA National Championship offered a powerful reminder of what happens when hard work meets purpose, writes Midlands Technical College President Greg Little.
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Housing has become an imperative for student success, argues community college president Jeff DeFranco
International Business Times
Student housing, according to Lake Tahoe Community College President Jeff DeFranco, has often been treated as an auxiliary service in higher education, one that’s important but separate from the academic mission itself. This assumption, he believes, is no longer indicative of the reality students face today.
Daily Cardinal
A Marquette University Law School Poll found that 80% of Wisconsinites supported the controversial lame-duck agreement between Wisconsin’s top leaders.
Fox 10 Phoenix
Gov. Katie Hobbs is expanding the “Ready Tech-Go” workforce initiative to Coconino, Mohave and Yavapai community colleges to support Arizona’s growing technology sector.
Sweetwater Now
The Western Wyoming Community College board of trustees is considering the change in its operating name, which would result in the college being known as Western Wyoming College. The change is being proposed to reduce confusion about the community college designation to reflect the ranges of programs, training and education offered at Western. A shorter name is also believed to help recruitment efforts.