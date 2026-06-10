Miami Herald
For undocumented immigrants trying to learn English, earn a high school-equivalency diploma or take the first step toward college, Florida is proposing changes to its education rules that critics say will turn classrooms into another immigration checkpoint.
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Fast Company
As employers reduce entry-level hiring, colleges and universities must rethink how students gain the skills and experience once built through jobs.
WAFB
This fall, the Louisiana college is adding more options, including night classes at a high school for working adults and parents who can’t make daytime courses.
Cape Cod Times
Advocates for a Community College Education provides mentoring and scholarships for Cape Cod high school students to continue their education and succeed at Cape Cod Community College.
WXXI
The year ahead will bring a renewed focus on student performance, by improving advising, the first-year student experience and easing the transfer process, says SUNY Chancellor John King.