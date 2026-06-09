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Magnolia Tribune
Over the last decade, Mississippi has seen 63,000 fewer students enroll in public K-12 schools, according to data from the Mississippi Department of Education. That is, in part, attributed to a decline in birth rates. However, Mississippi’s community colleges and universities are not currently experiencing the effects of the predicted enrollment cliff.
Arkansas Democrat Gazette
The Arkansas college has settled on a location and funding model for its first planned on-campus student housing facility.
Patch.com
New Jersey’s 18 community colleges are getting a new statewide framework for AI education. The New Jersey AI Hub and the New Jersey Council of County Colleges announced AI Ready NJ. Among its priorities are helping faculty integrate AI into teaching, building institutional capacity for AI education and expanding learning opportunities tied to workforce needs.
WWNY
The New York college will host its first Future Women in STEAM Summer Academy, offering young women entering grades 8-10 a chance to explore science, technology, engineering, art and math.