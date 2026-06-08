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HR Dive
Artificial intelligence can’t explain the disparity in hiring between generations, an analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York noted.
Inside Higher Ed
Two-year colleges are calling for a funding increase for a National Science Foundation workforce program. They worry rapid-fire changes at the NSF could hamper the program’s positive impact on their institutions.
Ahead of Workforce Pell, NC community colleges discuss efforts to leverage student data and reenroll adult learners
EdNC
Efforts to reenroll adult learners, particularly those in continuing education programs, is the focus of NC ReconnectEd, a community of practice composed of colleges participating in the statewide effort to reenroll adult learners known as NC Reconnect.
KTIV
The number of high school students who are also taking community college courses at the same time continues to rise.