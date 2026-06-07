Advocates ask court for chance to defend Texas Dream Act, in-state tuition for undocumented students
Texas Tribune
Students, immigrant-rights advocates and Austin Community College asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last Thursday to let them defend the Texas Dream Act that has helped thousands of undocumented students afford college.
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KIWA Radio
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected two new rules for students who are taking community college classes while they’re still in high school. One bill would have let school boards ask parents to reimburse the district if their child fails or drops out of a community college course. The other bill would have required high schoolers to attend in-person classes (if both online and in-person classes are offered), unless their superintendent approved the online option.
LaGrange Daily News
West Georgia Technical College and Dow Jones launch a six-month LaGrange printing plant apprenticeship offering $20–$22/hour hands-on training in press operations and digital production.
VISTA Today
As the United States works to strengthen domestic shipbuilding capacity and maritime competitiveness, two federally funded workforce initiatives are demonstrating how national collaboration can support this critical industry.
WJZ-9
Harford Community College designs its travel program, making it easy for people to explore museums, theaters, historical sites and Instagram-worthy destinations without the stress of driving, planning or organizing logistics themselves.