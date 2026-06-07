Newsmakers

New CEOs

Kirk Bennett will become the next president of Western Technical College in Wisconsin on August 1. He is currently vice president of administrative services at Lone Star College (LSC)-Montgomery in Texas.

Bennett brings extensive leadership experience in higher education, with a strong background in workforce development, academic and administrative leadership, and student-centered programming, according to a release from the college.

“Kirk stood out for his commitment to students, collaborative leadership style, and understanding of the critical role technical colleges play in strengthening communities and workforce development,” said Kevin Hennessey, chair of the college’s board.

Bennett has served in higher education for 18 years, including more than 11 years with LSC-Montgomery. He previously was the college’s dean of instruction. Prior to that, he was at Portland Community College (Oregon), serving as director of corrections education and workforce development.

Reetika Dhawan is the 10th president of Arizona Western College (AWC), representing the college’s first female president and first immigrant president. She previously was the college’s CEO of its Entrepreneurial College and vice president of workforce.

Dhawan is a nationally recognized workforce development leader, having expanded AWC’s impact on student success, workforce development and regional economic growth.

“Her experience as a faculty member and her deep understanding of our institution and the communities we serve position her to lead with insight, authenticity, and a strong commitment to student success,” said District Governing Board Chair Dennis Booth.

Dhawan joined AWC in 2008 as an adjunct instructor in mathematics and physics, and has served in various leadership roles with increased responsibility, including dean of career and technical education and associate vice president for workforce development. She began her teaching career in India in 2001, moving to the United States in 2007 and teaching math in high school before teaching at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona.

Stacy Pfluger has been named president of Bakersfield College (California), where she has served in an interim role.

The Kern Community College District noted Pfluger’s focus on student achievement, academic excellence, workforce development and community engagement over her career.

“Dr. Pfluger’s leadership has consistently reflected a steady, thoughtful and deep commitment to the students and communities we serve throughout her career in higher education,” said District Chancellor Steven Bloomberg.

Before her interim role, Pfluger was vice chancellor of educational services and student success for the Kern Community College District. Before joining the district, she was provost at Southeast Arkansas College, where she led initiatives focused on student retention, academic assessment and institutional effectiveness. Earlier in her career, she spent 14 years at Angelina College in Texas in a variety of academic leadership roles, supporting faculty collaboration, according to a release.

Pfluger also serves on the boards of the Kern Economic Development Corporation and the American Heart Association, and volunteers with the Higher Learning Commission and the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.

Chantae Recasner is now the 16th president of Olympic College. She is the first African American to lead the Washington college. Recasner previously served as interim president of Seattle Central College since 2024.

Recasner brings more than 20 years of higher education experience and leadership, including roles as tenured faculty, dean of instruction and vice president of instruction, according to a release. She also has served K-12 and higher education in various roles.

Recasner joined Seattle Central in 2023 as vice president of instruction. Previously, she served at Western Governors University (WGU) as the equity research manager. Prior to that, Recasner was dean for academic success at Northeast Lakeview College in the Alamo Colleges District in Texas. She also had a stint at Austin Community College in Texas as dean of faculty and instructional development.

Interim CEO

Heather Kruse is now interim president of Phoenix College in the Maricopa County Community College District. She previously was vice president of student affairs at the Arizona college, a position she has held since 2018.

Kruse has served in the district for more than 28 years and has a record of student-centered leadership, institutional effectiveness and a deep commitment to student success, according to a release from the district.

“What excites me most is not just our history, but the momentum we are building through student success, workforce partnerships, and a shared commitment to expanding opportunity,” Kruse said in the release.

Kruse has been with Phoenix College for nearly 12 years, previously serving as dean of students. Prior to that, she was at Paradise Valley Community College for more than a decade, serving as director of student development and director of student life and leadership.

Tanya Millner will become interim president of Anne Arundel Community College on July 1. She is currently the Maryland college’s provost and vice president of learning, a post she has held since 2021.

Anne Arundel’s board of trustees selected Millner based on her institutional knowledge, academic background and commitment to students, according to a release.

Previously, Millner was associate vice president for teaching and learning at Connecticut State Colleges and Universities. She also served for 17 years at Manchester Community College in Connecticut, serving as professor, academic division director, chief academic officer and dean of academic affairs.

Retirement announcement

Luis Pedraja, president of Quinsigamond Community College (QCC) in Massachusetts, has announced his plans to retire on July 31, 2027 in order to spend more time with family and to focus on several long-planned writing projects.

He will conclude a decade of leadership that included institutional growth and new initiatives focused on student success.

Since assuming the presidency in 2017, Pedraja led QCC through a period of significant advancement that include the Covid pandemic, rapidly transitioning to remote learning while maintaining academic continuity, student services and workforce responsiveness, according to a release.

During Pedraja’s tenure, QCC expanded its workforce and community partnerships to better align academic programs with regional labor market needs, and advanced equity and inclusion through the creation of an Access, Opportunity and Compliance department, the college said. QCC also launched key student support initiatives, including the Student Success Center, First Generation Center, Welcome Center, the Auxilium Center for Entrepreneurship at QCC, and the HomePlate Food Pantry and Resource Center.

Enrollment at QCC has reached its highest level since 2012, driven in part by expanded access to higher education through statewide initiatives like MassEducate and MassReconnect.

Prior to QCC, Pedraja was interim vice chancellor of academic affairs at the Peralta Community College District in California. Earlier, he was provost and vice president of academic affairs at Antioch University Los Angeles and vice president at Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Appointments

Charles Frame is now vice president of administration at Minnesota’s Normandale Community College. He has more than 10 years of experience at Normandale, including his most recent position as dean of recruitment and outreach.

Maurice A. Jones has been named senior vice chancellor for strategic partnerships for Virginia’s Community Colleges, effective June 10. He previously was president and CEO of FirstGen Forward in Washington, D.C., from April 2024 to June 2025. Jones has also served as Virginia’s secretary of commerce and trade and as deputy secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration.

Kristina Perez is now senior director of development at the Houston City College Foundation after serving in the interim role. She previously was CEO of Zenith Learning, an education organization.

Keith Richard has been appointed vice chancellor for workforce strategy and innovation with the Colorado Community College System. He previously was vice president of research at the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

William Seiler is the new vice president of administrative services at Westmoreland County Community College in Pennsylvania. He joined the college in 2025 as director of accounting and controller.