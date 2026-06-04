The Job
Colorado’s Community College of Aurora is one of several colleges working to make the costly and inflexible path into counseling more manageable.
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EdNC
A new three-year initiative will help North Carolina’s rural community colleges build sustainable leadership structures and strategic planning capacity.
Indeed’s Hiring Lab
A new analysis shows that while most U.S. occupations require a diverse mix of skills, nearly a quarter of examined roles are “skill-concentrated,” meaning a single category accounts for more than 50% of all required skills for that role.
WSYR
The New York Power Authority is inviting New York State-based training providers to apply for $40 million in workforce development funding. The investment over four years aims to build New York’s nuclear talent pipeline by supporting training, hands-on experience, paid internships and job placement in critical construction and operations roles.
Lumina Foundation (blog)
Community colleges are playing a critical — and often unrecognized — role in minimizing that growing gap among adult learners. Because of their strong ties to local communities, they’re well-positioned to support adult learners by integrating foundational literacy, numeracy and digital skills directly into workforce training rather than treating them as separate requirements.