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San Antonio Report
Stagnant property values, slow residential property sales, new tax exceptions and funding changes have Alamo Colleges District officials preparing to address an imminent $28 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2027.
Ghost students steal identities and financial aid, then disappear. Utah Rep. Owens wants to stop them
Deseret News
A proposal from Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) would establish an identity verification system to ensure bad actors aren’t stealing federal financial aid.
Hechinger Report
Initiatives like SUNY Reconnect, a free community college program that covers tuition, fees, books and supplies for adults 25 to 55 years old pursuing associate degrees in high-demand fields, are also opening doors for many who once believed a postsecondary degree was out of reach.
American Indian Higher Education Consortium (blog)
One important provision recognizes tribal governments within the Workforce Pell approval process. While this may appear technical on the surface, it represents something much larger.