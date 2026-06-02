Jobs That Work
Fact and fiction on how much Workforce Pell will help apprenticeship, and an idea for what could.
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New America
Based on our analysis of the first nine states, we are skeptical that the submission of a combined WIOA-Perkins plan alone allows states to, in ED and DOL’s words, “streamline workforce planning, better align valuable credentials with in-demand jobs, reduce administrative burdens, and prepare for Workforce Pell Grant program implementation this summer.”
New America
Trump administration officials have written a regulation that would foist mandates on accreditors they are ill-equipped to handle, like verifying that colleges are complying with civil rights laws and the First Amendment.
The 74
Labeling students as “underprepared” is a choice — and it is time to be honest about who bears the cost of this choice.
NBC News
“Grads with great stories” feature including Allan Hancock College graduate Julio Avalos, an aspiring dental hygienist, who thanked his adopted parents — his sister and her husband who encouraged him.