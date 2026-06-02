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By Daily Staff June 2, 2026    Print

Commentary: If we want Pell to help apprenticeship, we need a Pell just for apprenticeship
Jobs That Work
Fact and fiction on how much Workforce Pell will help apprenticeship, and an idea for what could.

Commentary: 21 states submitted combined WIOA-Perkins plans. Will this lead to systems change?
New America
Based on our analysis of the first nine states, we are skeptical that the submission of a combined WIOA-Perkins plan alone allows states to, in ED and DOL’s words, “streamline workforce planning, better align valuable credentials with in-demand jobs, reduce administrative burdens, and prepare for Workforce Pell Grant program implementation this summer.”

Commentary: A cheat sheet to the Trump accreditation overhaul
New America
Trump administration officials have written a regulation that would foist mandates on accreditors they are ill-equipped to handle, like verifying that colleges are complying with civil rights laws and the First Amendment.

Commentary: Why students reach college underprepared for math — and what to do about it
The 74
Labeling students as “underprepared” is a choice — and it is time to be honest about who bears the cost of this choice.

Good news: First-generation college graduates thank their families
NBC News
“Grads with great stories” feature including Allan Hancock College graduate Julio Avalos, an aspiring dental hygienist, who thanked his adopted parents — his sister and her husband who encouraged him.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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