Funding roundup

Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) was at Iowa Western Community College’s Atlantic Rural Center last week to announce a $900,000 federal investment to expand skilled-trades labs at both the Atlantic and Clarinda Rural Centers.

“This investment means a kid in Atlantic or Clarinda can train to become a welder, electrician, plumber or manufacturer right here at home — preparing for the jobs local employers across the region need filled today,” Nunn said.

The funding comes through the FY2026 Community Project Funding (CPF) process.

In Clarinda, funds will help modernize the college’s mechanical technology space to support welding, advanced manufacturing and apprenticeship-based learning. In Atlantic, underutilized space will become a new lab dedicated to manufacturing, construction, electrical and plumbing instruction, according to a press release from Nunn’s office.

The expanded facilities will serve high school students earning dual credit, adults pursuing a new career and workers looking to add new skills.

“These facility improvements will help us increase access to high-quality workforce training for students ranging from high school learners to adult non-credit participants, allowing more residents to gain in-demand skills while remaining in the communities they call home,” said Iowa Western President Daniel Kinney.

Florida

A $120,000 donation from the Advance Auto Parts Foundation will support Hillsborough College students in workforce programs, such as automotive service technology and diesel systems technician programs. The gift includes funding for industry-recognized certifications, specialty tools and instructional resources designed to help students build successful careers in the automotive repair and maintenance industry.

The gift includes $40,000 to help students earn additional Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certifications. The foundation also will provide three top-performing students with professional-grade tool sets containing about 800 tools, valued at approximately $15,000.

In addition, a $60,000 specialty tool fund will provide approximately 80 students with advanced tools commonly used in automotive and diesel repair facilities, and $5,000 in Advance Auto Parts gift cards will support the purchase of training materials and equipment.

Kansas

Garden City Community College (GCCC) has received more than $3.4 million through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as part of the Kansas Rural Health Transformation Program. This statewide investment aims to strengthen access to healthcare and workforce development across rural Kansas.

GCCC will serve as the lead institution for the “Frontline Futures” partnership, working in collaboration with Newman University, Seward County Community College and another Kansas community college. The initiative will expand clinical training opportunities and strengthen the regional healthcare workforce pipeline across western and southwestern Kansas.

Among other things, the grant will support the expansion of GCCC’s community health worker and registered medical assistant programs to additional locations across western Kansas. Additionally, funding will help to enhance clinical training capacity, provide professional development opportunities, support new allied health staffing, and offer student stipends to strengthen recruitment and retention in healthcare fields.

GCCC also has garnered a $15,500 donation from the Perle and Catherine Frazee Foundation to support the college’s band program. The gift will help purchase new drumline equipment and provide scholarships for student musicians.

The foundation has been a longtime supporter of GCCC. Previous gifts have benefited campus medical assistant, robotics and art programs, as well as equipment purchases and campus beautification projects.

Louisiana

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) has received $300,000 through the Louisiana Department of Health’s Health Care Employment Reinvestment Opportunity (H.E.R.O.) Fund, which will support the college’s LPN-to-RN Rural Apprenticeship Pathway, designed to address critical nursing shortages across northwest Louisiana.

BPCC’s LPN-to-RN Rural Apprenticeship Pathway will serve a cohort of 20 licensed practical nurse (LPN) apprentices over 24 months, with 10 students enrolled each fall semester.

Participants can remain employed while completing BPCC’s associate of science in nursing curriculum and structured clinical training through partnerships with Willis-Knighton Health System and Minden Medical Center. Upon successful completion of the program and licensure requirements, graduates will transition directly into registered nurse positions within partner healthcare facilities.

New York

LaGuardia Community College/CUNY has raised more than $25 million — marking the largest fundraising effort in the college’s history.

The total includes more than $15.6 million raised, unlocking a $10 million challenge grant from an anonymous donor through the Tomorrow Campaign 2.0. Launched in 2025, the campaign required $15 million to secure the match.

Funds will support scholarships, experiential learning opportunities (including internships), expanded academic advising and basic-needs programs.

The fundraising also will expand LaGuardia CARES, which provides emergency financial assistance and resources — including an on-campus pantry — for students facing hardship.

In total, 285 donors contributed, including many new supporters.

NJCAA Sport Opportunity grants

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Foundation recently awarded $1,250 Sport Opportunity grants to 15 college programs to support the addition, growth and sustainment of NJCAA sports.

Among the recipients is Hill College in Texas, which will establish a wrestling program for both men and women, and North Central Michigan College, which will add men’s and women’s varsity outdoor track beginning in the spring 2027 season. Northwest College in Wyoming will use its $1,250 grant to procure jerseys for its esports program.

NJCAA is an affiliated council of the American Association of Community Colleges.

North Carolina

Wake Tech Community College has received a $100,000 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant from the State Library of North Carolina to develop a college-wide artificial intelligence (AI) learning initiative focused on critical thinking.

The 12-month grant, funded through the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, will support the creation of an interactive “Unlocking AI” student challenge designed to help Wake Tech students better understand and effectively use AI tools in academic, professional and everyday settings.

The project brings together staff from several areas, including library services, academic technology and support services, the Care Center and the Tutoring and Learning Center (TLC). They will design and deliver engaging, short-form learning content using interactive features, such as video scenarios, student-led content and decision-based pathways. Participants will be guided through real-world situations where AI can support problem-solving, research, writing and career preparation.

“This project reflects our commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and experience they need to succeed in a rapidly changing workforce,” said Wake Tech President Scott Ralls.

Texas

Midland College will use a foundational $20 million grant from the Scharbauer Foundation to support construction of the new Applied Technology Complex, a project to significantly expand career and technical education opportunities for students across the Permian Basin.

Combined with a recently executed oil and gas lease and surface use agreement that is expected to provide Midland College with approximately $35 million for the project, the investment establishes a strong financial base for the new complex and the future expansion of high-demand workforce programs, according to a press release.

The complex will include three additional buildings dedicated to welding technology, diesel technology, petroleum technology, automation and natural gas compression. Once completed, the expansion will allow Midland to immediately serve more than 700 additional applied technology students annually, helping meet growing workforce demands across the region.

In addition, by relocating existing programs to the new complex, the college will gain additional space to expand health sciences dual-credit offerings for area high school students.

“The impact of this gift will be felt not only on our campus but throughout the Permian Basin for decades to come. We’re excited to expand opportunities for students and families that will, in turn, grow our workforce and fuel the regional economy,” said Midland College President Damon Kennedy.