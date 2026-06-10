Funding roundup

The Community College of Beaver County (CCBC) Foundation announced a $50,000 leadership gift in support of the Pennsylvania college’s “Future Takes Flight” Aviation Capital Campaign, marking the first public contribution toward the initiative.

The investment will fund the purchase of a new air traffic control tabletop simulator to enhance hands-on learning opportunities for students attending CCBC’s James M. Johnson School of Aviation Sciences. The training tool aims to replicate real-world runway environments, including layouts modeled after Beaver County Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration training academy in Oklahoma City.

The “Future Takes Flight” campaign supports the development of a new 30,000-square-foot Aviation Sciences Center at the Beaver County Airport.

Arizona

A $16 million grant to Maricopa Community Colleges and the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation (MCCF) aims to help more students earn a degree or transfer. The investment from Arnold Ventures marks the largest single contribution from a philanthropic organization in the Maricopa system’s history.

Funding will support the launch of Commit2Completion at three colleges: Glendale Community College, Phoenix College and Scottsdale Community College, with plans to expand the program across the system’s 10 colleges.

Commit2Completion is based on City University of New York’s (CUNY) Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP), which is a proven model to improve outcomes for first-time, full-time students by combining academic pathways with advising and support that helps them stay enrolled, complete on time and advance into in-demand careers with higher wages.

Massachusetts

The estate of Maureen Wilkens has made a $20 million bequest to the Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation, marking the largest gift in the foundation’s history and doubling its endowment.

The donation will support a range of priorities aligned with Wilkens’ vision for opportunity and community impact, including scholarships, academic and career programs, capital projects and investments in essential learning resources, according to the college.

Known for her generosity, strong spirit and deep commitment to Cape Cod, Wilkens passed away in 2025, at the age of 90.

“This gift reflects Maureen’s deep belief in the power of a community college education,” said Sara Anton, CEO of the Educational Foundation. “She was a tireless champion for the students at the college and our community, and this incredible gesture expands what is possible for the foundation and the college for years to come.”

North Carolina

Golden LEAF has awarded Gaston College and Roanoke-Chowan Community College each $1 million to grow their healthcare training programs.

The colleges will use grant funds to purchase and install training equipment, such as simulators. Both colleges are expanding their healthcare programs with new training facilities.

Their grants were part of $6 million in funding approved today by the Golden LEAF board of directors to support job creation, economic investment, workforce preparedness and agriculture projects across North Carolina.

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Wake Tech Community College is partnering with Wake County Public Schools on their WakeWorks Youth Apprenticeship Academy, a new partnership that will let students earn tuition-free college credits, pick up industry credentials and collect a paycheck before they even graduate.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is backing the effort with a $4 million grant — the largest investment in Wake Tech’s history — and leaders say the academy will start with about 60 juniors in January 2027 and serve roughly 250 students over three years. Bloomberg Philanthropies. Wake County is one of nine regions in Bloomberg Philanthropies’ $90 million national skilled trades initiative. Houston City College is the lead for another region. (See item, below.)

The new Wake County program will expand college and career pathways for students, providing opportunities to earn college credit, gain hands-on skilled trades experience and prepare for such high-wage, in-demand careers as automotive technicians, construction workers, electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers and welders.

“Through this partnership with Wake County Public Schools, we are creating a powerful new model that allows students to begin building meaningful careers while still in high school,” said Wake Tech President Scott Ralls.

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Johnston Community College’s (JCC) nursing and allied health programs got a boost recently with a $200,000 commitment from UNC Health Johnston.

The philanthropic support will ensure that JCC continues to provide its students with the best learning opportunities possible as they pursue their careers in healthcare.

Photo: Johnston Community College

Texas

Houston City College (HCC) has received a $17 million investment from Bloomberg Philanthropies for a new regional workforce initiative. The investment is the largest ever received by HCC, college officials said.

The Gulf Coast TradeUp Careers initiative is part of a new $90 million national effort from Bloomberg Philanthropies to change how high school students prepare for and enter Registered Apprenticeships and careers in the skilled trades.

Gulf Coast TradeUp Careers, spearheaded by the Gulf Coast Region Apprenticeship Hub, will help expand workforce infrastructure, apprenticeship pathways, employer engagement and student access throughout Greater Houston and the Gulf Coast region. The program plans to serve more than 1,350 career and technical education students over three years.

“As employers face growing demand for skilled workers, this initiative helps strengthen the talent pipeline while creating meaningful pathways to family-sustaining careers,” said Jenny Kane, who leads the Career and Technical Education Portfolio at Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The initiative is being developed through collaboration among HCC, employers, workforce organizations, school districts and regional partners to create a connected workforce ecosystem.

Virginia

Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) has received more than $1.8 million by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for its new project, Career Pathways for Advanced Manufacturing and Trade-Based Technicians.

The grant comes through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative. It will fund new faculty and staff positions, upgraded equipment, expanded training capacity and certification opportunities.

SWCC, along with partners in Virginia, will expand and enhance programs aligned with regional employer demand, including advanced manufacturing and electrical/electronics, precision machining and welding, automotive tech and HVAC. The college plans to offer new programs in robotic welding, data center operations and technician entrepreneurship. The initiative also will introduce new associate of applied science programs, expand training capacity and embed industry-recognized certifications to ensure students graduate workforce-ready.

“This investment will help us expand high-quality career pathways and give students direct access to family-sustaining careers. It also helps us meet employer needs and support the long-term economic health of Southwest Virginia,” said SWCC President Clint Hayes.