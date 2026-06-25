Enamait to lead AACC board of directors

John Enamait, president of North Carolina’s Stanly Community College, will become chair of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) board of directors on July 1, succeeding Leigh Goodson, president of Tulsa Community College (Oklahoma).

Leigh Goodson and Stephanie Fujii

Stephanie Fujii, president of Arapahoe Community College in Colorado, is chair-elect of the board of directors.

Enamait has served as the fifth president of Stanly Community College (SCC) since 2016. The college, which enrolls about 5,000 students, was recently named a top 10 finalist for the 2027 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. SCC’s activities and its students support about 1 in 16 jobs in the college’s service area.

Prior to SCC, Enamait was vice president of instruction at Edgecombe Community College (North Carolina). He also was dean of business, industry and technology at Catawba Valley Community College (North Carolina).

Stanly Community College President John Enamait (right) interviews Education Under Secretary Nicholas Kent at the 2026 Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Association of Community College Trustees)

Enamait started his educational career at his alma mater, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute (North Carolina), where he served as a faculty member of information systems and business administration. Before serving in the North Carolina Community College System, Enamait worked for an industrial Fortune 500 subsidiary in several capacities. His last position in industry was manufacturing engineer.

In addition to serving on the AACC board, Enamait is a member of the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents, where he serves on the technology committee. Enamait also is chair of the board for the Southern Association of Colleges with Associate Degrees and is active with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, having chaired three on-site reaffirmation committees.

New board members

New college representatives to the AACC board elected in February include:

The board’s new council representatives are Galen DeHay, president of Tri-County Technical College (South Carolina), representing Community Colleges of Appalachia, and Kristen Raney, president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (Wisconsin), representing the National Council of Instructional Administrators.

The board of directors appointed Randall VanWagoner, president of Mohawk Valley Community College (New York), as the new institutional at-large representative. Stephanie Norris, regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, is the new public at-large representative. Vacancy appointments include Georgia Lorenz, president of Seminole State College of Florida, as an institution at-large representative until June 30, 2027, and Amelia Parnell, president of NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, as a public at-large representative until June 30, 2028.