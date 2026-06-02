Community colleges: Workforce incubators for the next technology revolution

Quantum technologies are no longer theoretical. They are beginning to shape the future of computing, manufacturing, communications, sensing, cybersecurity, national defense and economic competitiveness.

That future is exciting. It is also consequential. Quantum technology holds tremendous possibility, but the choices we make now will determine how well our students, workers, employers and communities are prepared to benefit from it.

Across the country, public and private investment in quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, energy and cybersecurity continue to accelerate. These investments are important because they signal where our economy is headed. But innovation alone is not enough. New technology cannot move from research and development into practical use without a skilled workforce prepared to deploy, operate, maintain and advance these complex systems at scale.

That is the innovation-deployment gap, and it is one of the most important workforce challenges before us.

Gathering the stakeholders

At the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), we believe community colleges have a critical role to play in closing that gap. Community colleges are workforce incubators. We foster innovation. We expand access to high-impact learning opportunities. We build strong partnerships with employers, government and community leaders. And we serve as vital economic engines in the regions we call home.

On May 20, CSM hosted the Southern Maryland Regional Quantum Forum, bringing together educators, industry leaders, economic development partners and community stakeholders to explore how Maryland can prepare for the next era of innovation. The purpose of the forum was not simply to talk about quantum technology. It was to begin aligning around the workforce, infrastructure, partnerships, and educational pathways that will be needed to support it.

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That alignment matters because quantum will not be advanced by one sector alone. It will require intentional collaboration across education, industry and government. It will require institutions willing to listen closely to industry needs, respond with agility and create pathways that help students and workers prepare for fields that are still emerging.

Community colleges are vital to this growing ecosystem because we create accessible, workforce-aligned pathways that connect students to cutting-edge careers.

That responsibility is becoming even more important as the nation begins to recognize the role of what is now being called the Technician Economy. This framework speaks directly to the need for skilled technical workers who can help move advanced technologies from concept to application. Scientists, researchers and engineers will remain essential to innovation. But they cannot do this work alone. For every breakthrough, there must be a workforce prepared to support, sustain and scale it.

A visit to New Mexico

Earlier this year, members of the CSM team and I joined colleagues from the Maryland Higher Education Commission, the University of Maryland and local economic development departments on a visit to Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque. Central New Mexico stood up the first quantum technology boot camp in the country. That visit offered a clear look at an ecosystem already at work, with higher education, industry, government and research partners collaborating to build the talent infrastructure needed for quantum innovation.

It also reinforced something we already know at CSM: community colleges are essential to the future of work because we are designed to connect learning with opportunity.

We serve students beginning their college journey. We serve working adults who are returning to education. We serve professionals who already have degrees but need new technical skills and industry credentials to remain competitive. In that sense, community colleges are also becoming the graduate school of choice for today’s evolving workforce. As industries change, more professionals will need flexible, relevant, workforce-aligned training that allows them to layer new skills onto existing education and experience.

That is especially true in fields such as quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and energy, where continuous learning and adaptability will be essential.

Expanding opportunity

At CSM, this work is deeply connected to our strategic plan and its pillars of access, momentum and mobility. Access means ensuring students from all backgrounds can see themselves in emerging fields and find a pathway into them. Momentum means providing the support, training and credentials that help learners continue moving forward. Mobility means connecting education to career advancement, economic security and regional opportunity.

If quantum technologies are going to help define the future of work, then students from every background deserve the opportunity to participate in that future. Innovation must be inclusive. It must reach beyond research labs and major technology corridors. It must create opportunity in communities like Southern Maryland, where talent, ambition and possibility already exist.

That is why CSM is exploring quantum-focused learning opportunities and future workforce pathways. We are not only responding to industry demand. We are helping expand who can participate in and benefit from this next era of innovation.

The future of quantum is not a distant possibility. It is already taking shape.

The question is whether we will be ready.

CSM is proud to serve as a convener for conversations that move our region forward. We are proud to work with partners who understand that workforce development is not separate from innovation, but central to it. And we are proud to help create access and mobility for students, workers, and communities preparing for what comes next.

Community colleges are built for this work.