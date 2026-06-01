CCIC finalist team focuses on quantum science

Although the college has no immediate plans to develop a quantum-related course track, SUNY Broome Community College has engaged with the emerging science through a student team called Hands-On Quantum Education, which is a finalist in the 2026 Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC).

The team is developing a portable, compact laser and polarization experiment kit to provide hands-on practice for students in photonics and quantum technology, building technical skills and boosting access to quantum learning without requiring advanced math knowledge.

“It’s built with affordability in mind. You don’t have to break the bank to be able to add this to your curriculum or your workforce,” says Alexandra Bouillon, a sophomore double-majoring in electrical engineering and computer science. “The kind of math and theory we’re talking about is something you typically wouldn’t be exposed to until your third year of university.”

Faculty mentor Robert Lofthouse, chair of engineering science and physics, connected the student team with Mo Hasanovic, assistant teaching professor of electrical engineering and computer science at nearby Syracuse University, to share the conceptual aspects with Bouillon and her three teammates, who are studying physics, mechanical engineering and computer engineering, respectively. The students developed a laboratory manual based on what they learned from Hasanovic and worked with him to develop an experimental kit to teach technicians to apply quantum mechanics, Lofthouse says.

“The students are interested in taking this lab manual that they’ve been developing and working on how to get it implemented into curricula,” he says. “The students are in the process of interviewing potential customers for the lab kit. We’ve set up interviews with high school physics teachers and college professors as well as some companies, to learn about what the needs are in terms of these types of quantum mechanics skills.”

That’s been part of preparation for the CCIC Innovation Boot Camp next week, Lofthouse says.

“They’re very focused,” he says. “So far, they’ve certainly learned a lot about quantum mechanics and developing curriculum. The process they’re going through is going to teach them a lot about entrepreneurship, and a lot about presentation skills and leadership. … It’s very exciting. This is the first time our college has participated in this event.”