America doesn’t need more credentials. It needs a talent operating system

On July 1, 2026, one of the most consequential workforce development policies in decades will take effect.

On this day, after years of bipartisan advocacy, the Workforce Pell Grant program will officially go live. As part of a multi-federal agency vision for workforce development, known as “America’s Talent Strategy: Building the Workforce for the Golden Age,” Workforce Pell will undoubtedly serve as a game-changer in America’s efforts to institutionalize workforce development programming at scale.

Workforce Pell will serve as a game-changer because it will require state governments to assume operational accountability for academic programming at public institutions within their states, and to ensure the return on investment for learners in the form of economic mobility and employment upon completing such programming.

However, the real question is: Has the infrastructure been implemented across the American higher education system to ensure the program’s success? The answer, at least today, is no.

Winning trust

Improving the public’s trust in higher education requires outcomes. Students are seeking economic mobility. Policymakers are seeking accountability. Employers want employees, and across the country, the available skilled workforce is shrinking. And this is where the opportunity lies.

America’s community colleges are inherently suited to function as economic infrastructure in the Workforce Pell era. Furthermore, Workforce Pell is widely seen as a win for community colleges, given the sector’s ability to respond quickly through programmatic development to meet workforce needs.

The long-term strategic question before community colleges now is, what part do they play in the growing talent economy? The answer: To act as talent operating systems that link education with opportunity, enabling community colleges to serve as workforce placement engines.

An integrated ecosystem

A talent operating system goes beyond just being a collection of academic programs. It functions as an integrated ecosystem that links learners, employers, workforce agencies, data systems and educational providers within a coordinated framework to accelerate employment, enable career mobility, and adapt flexibly to labor market demands.

Workforce Pell’s success depends on collaboration beyond educational institutions alone. Employers should move past merely recruiting talent and instead act as co-designers of talent pipelines. The institutions that thrive in the Workforce Pell era are those that develop workforce programs in partnership with employers, rather than working independently.

In this new model, employers participate in defining necessary skills, shape curriculum development, validate workforce needs and establish clearer pathways to jobs and career progression.

Transforming educational accountability

Following the negotiated rulemaking for higher education, which was initiated in 2025, H.R.1, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), allows students to receive Pell grants for eligible workforce programs that meet a determined instructional time threshold (150-599 clock hours in length or an equivalent number of credit hours) and that takes at least eight weeks, but less than 15 weeks of instructional time to complete.

Of the programs that meet Workforce Pell requirements, programs will be held accountable thanks to rigorous student outcome standards, primarily in three key areas:

Value-added earnings: This figure represents the difference between the adjusted median earnings of student completers during the earnings measurement period and 150% of the U.S. poverty guidelines for a single person in that tax year.

Completion rate: Each year, 70% of program participants are required to complete the program within 150%S of the standard duration.

Employment rate: Each year, 70% of program graduates are required to be employed in the second quarter after completing the program.

While not an apples-to-apples comparison, let’s take a moment to put these standards into scope against the statistics of the federal financial aid program, known as FAFSA. Federal Pell Grant recipients, who receive funding solely based on their financial need, largely attend for-profit colleges, private institutions and public two-year colleges. The “Report on the Condition of Education 2026” recently published by the U.S. Department of Education, shows that over eight years, the completion rate for two-year students receiving Pell grants was 6 percentage points higher than for nonrecipients (37% vs. 31%).

Let that sink in for a moment. The newly established Workforce Pell completion rate targets a minimum threshold of 70%, which, compared with current Pell recipient completion rates, creates a performance gap of roughly 33-39% (based on the recipient-to-non-recipient comparison dataset).

While it would have been helpful to combine this data with employment rate comparisons between community college Pell recipient graduates and non-Pell recipients, such information is nationally limited. It is, however, worth noting a few things.

For one, according to the Brookings Institute, Pell recipients tend to enroll in majors that result in lower earnings after graduation, for both Pell grant and non-Pell grant recipients. Furthermore, their researchers found that Pell recipients earn approximately 11% less than non-Pell recipients several years after graduation.

Secondly, last year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond published that community college Pell recipients have lower overall postsecondary “success” rates than non-Pell students.

The key point is that the revised Workforce Pell graduation and employment standards are designed to address a longstanding gap in performance and the return on investment (ROI) for learners after program completion. Moreover, it necessitates a transformative advancement for institutions to sustain instructional integrity while enhancing completion rates.

In the years ahead, institutions will increasingly be judged not by how many students they enroll, but by how many students they help reach economic mobility.

Such a shift will require institutions and their boards to rethink long-standing assumptions about success, accountability, and mission.

The start of America’s new talent operating system

If you were asked to describe America’s human capital strategy, what would your answer be?

At scale, such a strategy would explain how the country prepares its current, emerging and pivoting workforce through intentional academic and career-centered educational models that include a system for identifying learners’ skill sets, locations and interests, and for matching those learners directly with workforce needs or further incentivizing them to continue their long-term career climb toward economic mobility, based on intentionally designed employee growth and development systems.

The question, however, is whether a system remotely similar to this currently exists. To my knowledge, the answer is no.

As America works to establish such a system, especially given the national demographic realities currently underway and their effects on the national employee ecosystem, Workforce Pell stands as a strong pilot test for the country to identify examples of excellence at the state level for the rest of the country to follow regarding academic program accountability, data systems development and state-led college-to-career pipeline growth and development.

What remains unknown is just how long the federal government will fund this pilot phase and how long the federal government will accept that, without proper intervention, several states will fail to develop adequate systems to meet the charge.

States that thrive during the Workforce Pell era will do more than just approve or deny programs. They will develop integrated data systems, coordinate workforce priorities across agencies, and establish smooth pathways between education and employment. Essentially, Workforce Pell serves as a gauge of a state’s capacity, vision and execution as much as it measures institutional effectiveness.

Community colleges’ role

America’s community colleges are once again stepping into a crucial role. This time, they are invited to collaborate on innovative solutions to address a vital issue that will influence the nation’s economic and geopolitical future.

For many years, higher education has primarily been assessed by metrics such as enrollment, graduation rates and credentialing. However, Workforce Pell marks a shift towards a new standard in which institutions will be evaluated based on employment outcomes, income gains and social mobility. The focus is no longer solely on whether students complete their programs, but whether those programs genuinely enhance their lives.

Ultimately, Workforce Pell is pushing the nation to face a hard truth. America isn’t lacking in credentials, but in systems that reliably link talent to opportunities. Workforce Pell’s success will be rooted in states, employers and educational institutions collaborating to create what America has long needed: a national talent operating system.