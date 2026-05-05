The importance of career guidance

A new study from the Harvard Business School highlights the growing importance of career coaches, mentors and others in helping students and workers navigate career choices and pathways in an increasingly uncertain employment environment.

The study begins by stating that careers are increasingly defined by “pivots,” yet education and workforce development systems haven’t kept pace. The researchers argued that current systems are more oriented toward a more stable, linear labor market rather than one of continuous shifts. The study outlines the various ways students and workers can become sidetracked from their career paths by economic shocks — such as the results of the Covid pandemic — to personal circumstances (like caregiving responsibilities) and institutional barriers.

“As a result, career progression is not linear, and mobility increasingly depends on individuals’ ability to navigate repeated transitions under constraint,” the study says.

But students and workers in many cases report difficulties in deciphering information on job trends and job openings, which leads to distrust of online information. That can stymie or halt career aspirations.

“The challenge is not access to information alone, but the ability to interpret and act on it,” the study says. “In many cases, institutions fail to translate labor market signals into actionable guidance.”

Challenges for counselors

Enter college career counselors and employment specialists who can help interpret that information for students and workers. Yet, access to quality coaching is limited, the study notes. Interviewed coaches cited high caseloads, unclear job descriptions and a lack of digital tools and resources for their jobs.

“They are expected to be knowledgeable about evolving technologies and skills demands, often without the labor market data or training they need to track and interpret trends,” the study says. “In practice, many provide support far beyond career advising, including helping clients access housing, childcare and health coverage.”

The study also examined other ways students and workers acquired information about jobs and careers, including family, friends, professors, supervisors and hiring managers. Of note was the importance of mentors — often teachers — who played a crucial role in shaping their career decisions.

“Those relationships often provided encouragement, exposure to new career possibilities and concrete advice about education and training pathways,” the study says.

The study is based on a survey of more than 1,000 low-wage workers and 264 community college students, plus focus group interviews with workers, students and career coaches.