Snapshots By Daily Staff May 10, 2026 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College officially opened the Future48 Workforce Accelerator, a 5,600-square-foot facility to expand hands-on training in high-demand industries. Joining Arizona Western College leadership were Gov. Katie Hobbs and other local government and business representatives. (Photo: AWC) Larry Johnson (center), president of Bronx Community College, welcomes participants to the college’s 48th Annual Roscoe C. Brown Jr. Hall of Fame 10K and 5K Runs and 2-Mile Walk. Better known as Run the Bronx, it is the second-oldest footrace in New York City. The (Photo: BCC) Georgia’s Southern Crescent Technical College this week held a pinning ceremony for 44 graduates of its associate of science in nursing program. (Photo: SCTC) Del Mar College (Texas) recently welcomed a delegation of middle school STEM students from India to its Workforce Development Center. The group also visited NASA, SpaceX and then on to Washington, D.C. (Photo: DMC) Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego proclaimed May 4, 2026, as Dr. Steven R. Gonzales Day, recognizing the Maricopa Community Colleges chancellor’s impact on students, higher education, workforce development and Arizona. Additionally, Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a proclamation honoring Gonzales’ service and commitment to postsecondary education. (Photo: MCC) In North Carolina, McDowell Technical Community College’s Law Enforcement Training Center hosted an accredited field training officer course, focused on preparing the next generation of trainers in law enforcement. (Photo: McDowell Tech) Grand Rapids Community College recently celebrated its graduating class. Graduates of the college support more than 14,000 jobs in western Michigan. (Photo: GRCC) Portland Community College this week celebrated the completion of the Oregon college’s largest-ever renovation and officially introduced the newly renovated Health Technology Building. President Adrien Bennings (center) was joined by state Rep. Daniel Nguyen and other guests at the opening. (Photo: PCC) South Seattle College recently hosted Tastes Like Home, a partnership event with King Arthur Baking Company that gave culinary and pastry arts students a chance to compete for a $5,000 prize or the opportunity to travel to Vermont and bake alongside the King Arthur team. (Photo: SSC) Southeast Technical College in South Dakota this weekend celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026. (Photo: Southeast Tech)