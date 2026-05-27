Sacks to serve as ED acting assistant secretary

Casey Sacks, a former West Virginia community college president who is currently chief financial officer at the U.S. Education Department (ED), will assume the duties of acting assistant secretary of career, technical and adult education.

Nick Moore departed from the ED position — he also served as deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) — last week to become the state adult education director at the Alabama Community College System, effective June 1.

Sacks, who was president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College from 2021 to this year, returned to serve in the second Trump administration in March as ED’s chief financial officer. Until then, she also served ED as a senior policy advisor on workforce and AI since last summer.

During the first Trump administration, Sacks was deputy assistant secretary for community colleges at ED, focusing on work related to workforce development, career and technical education, adult education and prison education. Prior to joining the department in 2019, Sacks was vice chancellor for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.

In a social media post about his departure, Moore said he had the “privilege of serving in the vanguard of the U.S. Department of Education’s final mission: returning education to the states.” He added that “Through structural reform, regulatory relief, and strengthened federal-state partnerships, we worked to empower states with greater flexibility, responsibility, and capacity to lead.”

Prior to ED/DOL, Moore was director of the Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation under Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. He focused on aligning Alabama’s education and workforce programs, implementing Alabama’s state longitudinal database system, establishing Alabama’s non-degree credential quality and transparency system, and curating a competency-based education and skills-based hiring system in Alabama, according to his profile.