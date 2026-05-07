Reporter’s notebook

Student support services expand in Chicago system

New learning lab ventures in VR

Grants to grow mental health workforce in California

Student support services expand in Chicago system

City Colleges of Chicago and the student success nonprofit One Million Degrees (OMD) have announced a new five-year agreement to continue to scale OMD’s holistic student support program at the college system that will serve more than 3,000 students annually.

Students who participate in the OMD program are 73% more likely to complete their degrees, and they build lasting economic mobility with $14,000 more in annual earnings, according to a recent report from the University of Chicago Inclusive Economy Lab. Student success has also continued to climb as the program has scaled, OMD said in a release.

OMD has partnered since 2006 with CCC to remove barriers to college access, degree completion and career success. OMD’s program combines personalized coaching, career development and financial support to help students persist, complete their programs and transition into the workforce or further education.

“In Chicago, we’ve built and tested a model that shows what it takes to deliver those supports at scale, and the results are clear,” said Aarti Dhupelia, CEO of One Million Degrees. “The next phase of work is about sharing this playbook with peer institutions, funders and policymakers, demonstrating the power of public, private non-profit, philanthropic partnership, and creating new opportunities to expand these supports in Chicago, the broader region and nationwide.”

New learning lab ventures in VR

The Community College of Denver (CCD) has started construction on its Virtual Reality (VR) Immersive Learning Lab, which is expected to deliver an advanced immersive learning environment and the first of its kind in Colorado.

CCD is developing the lab with Dreamscape Learn — a collaborative venture between Dreamscape Immersive and Arizona State University — which uses VR cinematic storytelling to better engage students. CCD plans to use the lab in biology and art history courses, with opportunities to expand into additional disciplines.

The college says students will likely start using the lab this fall.

“This is about more than technology; it’s about transforming opportunity,” said CCD Interim President Peter Lindstrom. “We are creating pathways for our students to access world-class learning experiences that lead to meaningful careers and long-term success.”

Dreamscape has partnered with other community colleges on similar efforts. Last fall, Missouri’s St. Charles Community College started using the immersive technology. California’s Long Beach City College started using it this spring.

Grants to grow mental health workforce in California

The Foundation for California Community Colleges this week announced $1.4 million in new grants to expand statewide programs to grow the behavioral and mental health workforce.

With support from the California Department of Health Care Access and Information, the Wellness Coach Designated Education Program will continue to help community colleges develop and expand career-focused pathways in social work, human services, psychology and addiction studies.

Seven colleges will receive grants, including American Association of Community Colleges members Coastline College, Santiago Canyon College, Bakersfield College and Santa Monica College.

Since 2024, the foundation has awarded more than $6.1 million to 32 colleges to support their mental health workforce program.