Proposed rule prohibits funding for DEI programs

The Trump administration on Friday released a proposed rule revising guidance on requirements for federal grantees.

The new guidance from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) expands on prior executive orders and other efforts to prohibit institutions that receive federal funding from engaging in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) activities. The listed activities include promoting disparate impact theory, promoting gender ideology, engaging in discrimination based on viewpoint diversity or any activity that would “disadvantage disfavored groups.”

Outside of DEI, the rule would change requirements and procedures around reimbursements, conditions for grant terminations and scrutiny of existing grants. It also would expand penalties for grantees who are found to have violated grant requirements.

On a more positive note, the proposed rule would require all federal grant competitions to be open for at least 30 days and require the disclosure of more information if a grant is cancelled. The guidance also affirms current indirect cost rates, providing greater stability for colleges that are planning their finances around larger grants.

The rule is open for public comment for 45 days.