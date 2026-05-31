Texas Tribune
In a letter to public college and university presidents, Gov. Greg Abbott noted that his previous directive remains “fully in effect” and that no undergraduate tuition and fees should increase for the 2026-27 school year.
Commentary: Community colleges that align career pathways, affordability and support services could see higher student success
Urban Institute (blog)
Many colleges are already moving toward a more connected approach to student success, and with targeted supports, they could accomplish much more.
WLOS
The North Carolina State Auditor’s Office’s Division of Accountability, Value and Efficiency published a new audit that provides details on a distinct low number of long-term vacancies across North Carolina community colleges.
The Ticker
Profiles of six alumni of Northwestern Michigan College’s aviation program, which next year celebrates its 60th anniversary.
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Community College Research Center blog
One of the key ways panelists supported CCRC research was by sharing their experiences directly with research team members, which supported our framing and interpretation of research findings.
Dayton Daily News
To date, more than 250 students have earned a University of Dayton degree through the academy, and most earn a Sinclair associate degree before transitioning, too. Nearly 80% of the graduates have stayed in the Dayton region after graduation. That matters at a time when communities across the country are struggling to keep talented people.
EdUp Experience podcast
Black Hawk College President Jeremy L. Thomas explains how the Illinois college is becoming the school of choice instead of the starting point as students live closer to home and connect degrees to destinations.
EDU Ledger
The danger lies not in community colleges paying attention to workforce outcomes, but in how narrowly those outcomes get defined, says Karen Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream.