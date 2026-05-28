The Job
Community colleges and workforce boards are less likely to have reached out to smaller businesses about partnering on apprenticeships. But there are exceptions to that rule, such as Miami Dade College, which has teamed up with CareerSource South Florida to help offset the costs of training apprentices for employers.
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Inside Higher Ed (subscription required)
Policy experts say President Donald Trump’s use of grant competitions to advance policy priorities like workforce development and returning education to the states is legal but could create obstacles for certain applicants.
EdSource
Colleges have used AI to get fraud down from peak levels, but scammers are still stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars every month.
Watertown Public Opinion
Lake Area Technical College recently began a partnership with Brandt Holdings for a cooperative dealer-sponsored program called TechKnowledge. This option consists of a two-year student technician training program, fully accredited by the AED Foundation, and leads to an associate of applied science degree at LATC.
Grand Forks Herald
The Minnesota college received a $215,000 grant from IACMI-The Composites Institute (The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation) to host free, weeklong boot camps through America’s Cutting Edge, a national workforce training initiative managed by IACMI.