CalMatters
Researchers say it’s hard to know how the quality of online education compares to in-person courses because it’s subjective and because of the wide diversity of courses and teaching methods.
EdNC
Boost — North Carolina’s replication of CUNY ASAP that provides students with a variety of wraparound supports — offers a solution to both increase on-time graduation rates and fill workforce shortages.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Orange County Register
To help students better understand their housing rights and responsibilities, the California college’s real estate department recently hosted “Good Lease Vibes Only,” a seminar focused on tenant and landlord issues, housing insecurity and renter protections.
Federal News Network
The GI Bill helped reshape the United States, expanding access to higher education, increasing homeownership and contributing to the growth of the modern middle class. By 1947, veterans comprised nearly half of all college students in the U.S.
Inside Higher Ed (subscription required)
Advocates have warned that if Congress doesn’t address the Pell shortfall this year, cuts to the program are likely.
Stockton University and 4 county colleges in New Jersey partner to smooth path for transfer students
WHYY
The South Jersey Higher Education Alliance formalizes the relationship between Stockton, Atlantic Cape Community College, Camden County College, Ocean County College and another New Jersey college.