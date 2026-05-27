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By Daily Staff May 27, 2026    Print

‘I felt like I wasn’t learning’: Community college students struggle with online education
CalMatters
Researchers say it’s hard to know how the quality of online education compares to in-person courses because it’s subjective and because of the wide diversity of courses and teaching methods.

Ahead of Boost expansion to 7 more NC community colleges, leaders reflect on impact from first year
EdNC
Boost — North Carolina’s replication of CUNY ASAP that provides students with a variety of wraparound supports — offers a solution to both increase on-time graduation rates and fill workforce shortages.

Santiago Canyon College seminar tackles tenant-landlord issues
Orange County Register
To help students better understand their housing rights and responsibilities, the California college’s real estate department recently hosted “Good Lease Vibes Only,” a seminar focused on tenant and landlord issues, housing insecurity and renter protections.

How the GI Bill built America’s middle class
Federal News Network
The GI Bill helped reshape the United States, expanding access to higher education, increasing homeownership and contributing to the growth of the modern middle class. By 1947, veterans comprised nearly half of all college students in the U.S.

Why advocates want a $200 increase to the Pell grant
Inside Higher Ed (subscription required)
Advocates have warned that if Congress doesn’t address the Pell shortfall this year, cuts to the program are likely.

Stockton University and 4 county colleges in New Jersey partner to smooth path for transfer students
WHYY
The South Jersey Higher Education Alliance formalizes the relationship between Stockton, Atlantic Cape Community College, Camden County College, Ocean County College and another New Jersey college.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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